Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are back on the road for a quick two game trip starting in the Big Easy. At this moment in the time Portland is a bad team, but they are a pretty fun bad team. Effort isn’t an issue and you never know which youngster will decide to have themselves a game. Meanwhile Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton continue to show their quality, allowing Blazers fans a chance to dream of better days. And if a better team isn’t ready for them they might just get plucky win. Probably not, but you never know.

The New Orleans Pelicans have won five of their last six games, including a 112-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night. Zion Williams led all scores with 34 and seems to be on a pretty good run of form lately. If you believe in trap games this might just be one for the Pelicans. They’ll be on the second night of a back-to-back, and they have a four game road trip to look forward to after this game. Could the Pelicans be putting this game in the win column while mentally packing their bags and booking the dog sitter for their trip early next week? We’ll see.

Portland Trail Blazers (19-47) at New Orleans Pelicans (40-26) - Saturday, Mar. 16 - 4:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Jabari Walker (out), Jerami Grant (questionable), Anfernee Simons (questionable)

Pelicans injuries: Dyson Daniels (out)

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

oregoner:

Does CJ still have his winery?

I_Move_With_Love:

and is CJ’s wine any good?

CJ doesn’t have a winery per se. He has a partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard, a winery with business operations in Newberg. By all appearances the partnership is still strong. CJ’s wines are sold under his MCCollum Heritage 91 label. He does own a vineyard at last report however. He bought 318-acres in 2021 and planted vines in 2022. I’m no expert, but I’m told it takes 5 to 10 years before newly planted vines produce wine, so it may be a while yet before CJ has wine from his own property.

While I haven’t sampled CJ’s wines personally, generally they have been highly regarded, with various varieties and vintages ranking as “excellent” from the sources I consulted. Prices range from $33 to $133 a bottle (an ode to his jersey number). A 2022 Rosé is described by Decanter thusly: “A fresh and electric Pinot Noir rosé shows zip and lift with aromas of briny oyster shell minerality framing cut strawberry and a touch of mint. The palate is mouthwatering with zesty acid. Flavours of cut apricot, peach fuzz and strawberry cream finish with a minty zip.” So now you know.

kevinan:

Do you see parallels between CJ and Ant? While there certainly have some difference, it seems like they are both undersized guards that fall somewhere between PG and SG who aren’t very good defenders with good offensive games that aren’t quite consistent enough to earn the title of star.

You can always find similarities between players, but I’ll choose to focus on how they are different. First and foremost is athleticism. Anfernee Simons is just a crazy athlete. While his dunk contest win wasn’t exactly one for the ages, the idea of CJ even participating in a dunk contest is pretty far-fetched. Since his Blazers days CJ has evolved into more of a traditional shooting guard in the sense that he is thriving on converting opportunities set up by his teammates. CJ has 191 assisted field goal attempts and 140 unassisted this season. Anfernee has 121 assisted attempts and 213 unassisted. Anfernee needs the ball in his hands. CJ does very well when he is set up, although he is no slouch at creating his own shot when necessary. Going back to his Blazers days CJ generally had many more unassisted shots than assisted, so this is part of his game that really changed. With Anfernee the question is whether you want him to evolve into a purer shooting guard like CJ has or if you want him to continue creating. I’m firmly in the camp that the best version of Anfernee is when his has the ball in hands, but of course that’s a problem when Scoot is on the court at the same time.

Moon Ray:

What’s the “fan vibe” regarding CJ? I’m wondering if he’s appreciated for his on-court performance, primarily, but I’m also wondering if he’s seen as fitting into and contributing to the New Orleans community. CJ has been having a good shooting-efficiency year, and has been great shooting from three. As of a couple of games ago, he was better from three than any of the few other players in the league taking more shots per game from distance. He also has good assist, steal, and turnover numbers. So is New Orleans digging him?!

From what I’m seeing fans seem to be in two minds. He’s a starter on an apparent playoff team who consistently puts up double digit points on good to great efficiency. On the other hand when he was benched for the last three minutes and thirty seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday night against the Clippers there was a pretty audible sigh of relief from many Pelicans fans. With him being under contract for two more seasons after this one at over $30M per it’s not unreasonable to ask if CJ is the best they can do for that kind of a contract. If the Pelicans can go on a run in the playoffs people will probably not grumble much, but an early exit will surely put a spotlight CJ’s contract, especially as he is the highest paid Pelican this season. In terms of off the court, see The Athletic article linked to below if you can. It’s good stuff.

What Others Are Saying

Known for his defense, Herb Jones is becoming an offensive weapon according to birdwritesadmin of The Bird Writes.

Herb Jones’ evolution on the offensive end is pushing him and his team’s ceilings to new heights. The heart and soul of the Pelicans’ defense is far from an offensive liability, commanding defensive attention and capitalizing off of the offensive stars’ gravity. He fits in any lineup, not just because of his defensive versatility but his offensive skills as well. Jones’ ascension to becoming one of the league’s best three and D wings will be key in the Pelicans’ hunt for a title.

Danny Chau of The Ringer says the Pelicans are looking more like contenders.

Now 39-25, the Pelicans have flown under the radar in part because their highest-profile stars have not been exceptional, but merely good. In a season largely defined by the rise of young cornerstones like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Edwards, Zion’s presence has been more ambient. Brandon Ingram, the team’s 1B, has seen an uptick in overall efficiency but a decline in scoring similar to Zion’s. Of course, that’s what happens when two stars actually play together. This is only the second time in five seasons that Williamson and Ingram have shared the court for more than 22 games.

William Guillory of The Athletic (subscription required) has a very nice piece about how CJ has embraced New Orleans.