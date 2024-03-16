Have Blazers Young Forwards Made Jerami Grant More Tradeable?

The Portland Trail Blazers’ first rebuild in more than a decade has elicited some of the most outlandish takes and stances typically offered up by the average NBA fan.

The front office, coaching staff and playing group have all done their time in the firing line of vitriol and frustration expressed via social media and talkback radio.

It’s understandable. For so long the Blazers were, at the very least, vying for NBA Playoff seeding. A comfortable and reassuring expectation that meant the team was always in contention for 41 wins.

That strategy put butts on seats but made it difficult for the franchise to properly reset it’s playing group to have a real chance at playoff success beyond the first or second round.

The franchise is now breaking the cycle after Damian Lillard’s departure almost six months ago. In his wake, the losing and inconsistency have served up more questions than answers.

A large chunk of those questions revolve around the Blazers veterans and how much they should or should not be playing at the expense of the up and coming young core.

One of the veterans, Jerami Grant has played in all but two of the Blazers’ 19 wins this season. I’m in no way suggesting the Blazers couldn’t have won any of those 17 games, but it needs to be noted.

Interestingly, those two wins — against the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks — have taken place in the past week, more than 60 games into the season.

That’s 60 nights where Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Jabari Walker have been able to gain experience and hone their skills. Two rookies and a sophomore who have been called on to play real and, at times, big minutes on a team just trying to be competitive.

While the three collectively aren’t close to replacing Grant’s output on both ends, each poses one or two of his skills with time to round out their respective games.

I should also mention French second rounder Rayan Rupert who has reportedly grown inches in recent months and screams upside when on the court. He’s the rawest of the young brigade but may have the highest ceiling when all is said and done.

Jerami Grant’s season

Age: 30

Position: SF/PF

23-24 Stats 21.0 points, 40.2% 3pt, 3.5 boards, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks, 33.9 mins

Grant has earned his contract and upped his game this season. He’s enjoying a career-best 40.2 percent from three on 5.1 attempts a game, a career best 2.8 assists and his second best points campaign, averaging 21.0 points an outing.

Among forwards, he ranks 20th in assist rate at 13.3 percent, 25th in three point percentage and 12th in getting to the line, fouled on 14.2 percent of his shots.

The recently turned 30-year-old has also seen a drop in power forward minutes (53 percent) midseason following the insertion of Jabari Walker into the starting unit. He’s subsequently spent 41 percent of his time at small forward, establishing himself as a force at both positions.

Through the early part of the season, Grant shouldered the majority of the Blazers’ offensive load, particularly with Anfernee Simons recovering from a thumb injury. He has by and large delivered on expectation on a young rebuilding team however, dare I say it, is probably better suited on a contender at this stage of his career.

Jerami Grant’s trade value

After signing that mammoth five-year deal last July, Grant still has four years and $133 million owed to him. He initially arrived in Portland to help Lillard contend and chose to stay after the point guard’s departure, most likely because of the Bird Rights the Blazers held.

There’s probably not a basketball fan anywhere that thought the deal was any more than an attempt to not let Grant walk for nothing. As such, the rangy forward is likely playing elsewhere by the end of the contract but when that happens remains to be seen.

Earlier this week, The Ringer’s Joe House labelled Grant’s deal one of the league’s worst contracts. While acknowledging the size and length of the contract, host Bill Simmons argued that teams would still be lining up to trade for the forward’s services this offseason.

I defer to Simmons. Ultimately, the salary cap is set to rise in the next few years, minimizing the percentage hit Grant’s deal will have on his team’s cap sheet For a guy who will arguably remain in his prime for at least the next couple of seasons, the contract is fine.

For the Blazers, a decent return for Grant would be one-to-two non-awful first round picks, a promising young player and whatever salary filler is required. Though we’re yet to see any real interest from either the Blazers or Grant to part ways, Grant-centered calls have surely been made to the Portland front office.

The Young Trio

Toumani Camara

Age: 23

Position: SF/PF

23-24 Stats 7.3 points, 32.4% 3pt, 3.0 boards, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks, 24.2 min

Past 15 games 9.0 points, 51.6% 3pt, 5.0 boards, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals. 0.3 blocks, 26.7 min

Past 8 games 9.8 points, 52.9% 3pt, 6.3 boards, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals. 0.4 blocks, 30.0 min

There’s a strong argument to suggest Camara has been the best 2023 second round pick with GG Jackson (Memphis Grizzlies) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors) his closest competition.

Taken with pick 52, Camara has entered the league as a ready-made defender, able to guard almost all five positions. His athleticism, intensity and instincts have given Coach Chauncey Billups a defender he can trust. But he’s been less reliable on the offensive end.

The Belgian’s shot and ability to get to the rim has been hit and miss. But the shot mechanics aren’t completely broken and with his reported work ethic, we shouldn’t be worried just yet.

Camara’s increased output over the course of the season is clear. I’m curious to see if he can nudge his points average above 10 points over the next month and set himself up for a sophomore year as a necessity on this young Blazers squad.

Kris Murray

Age: 23

Position SG/SF/PF

23-24 Stats 4.6 points, 26.5% 3pt, 2.8 boards, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.2 blocks, 17.3 min

Past 15 games 6.9 points, 23.9% 3pt, 4.9 boards, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals. 0.3 blocks, 26.6 min

Past 8 games 8.3 points, 24.1% 3pt, 5.3 boards, 2.4 assists, 0.4 steals. 0.6 blocks, 30.0 min

Murray has come out of his shell over the past two months thanks to extra playing time and opportunity. He’s shown an all-round game, exemplified by a near triple double against the Houston Rockets last week, when he put up 12 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

Nicknamed “Mr Perfect” by Coach Chauncey Billups, Murray probably isn’t the offensive player his twin brother Keegan is and that’s fine. With his versatility and two-way ability, the Blazers will need his skillset to complement more offensive minded teammates like Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Deandre Ayton.

I have high hopes for Murray who may end up being the most impactful of the three young players.

Jabari Walker

Age: 21

Position: PF/C

23-24 Stats 8.5 points, 26.4% 3pt, 6.5 boards, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, 22.1 min

Past 15 games 8.5 points, 18.1% 3pt, 7.1 boards, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals. 0.2 blocks, 24.1 min

Past 8 games 9.1 points, 11.1% 3pt, 6.6 boards, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals. 0.1 blocks, 21.9 min

Walker is two years younger than Camara and Murray despite possessing the most NBA experience. The 21-year-old has been bitten by the injury bug in recent weeks but he’s enhanced his ability to defend, grab loose balls and score in and around the rim

His most useful skill has come on the glass, plucking rebound after rebound and generating second-chance points for himself and teammates from the two bigger positions.

Though shooting, particularly from beyond the arc, is his current weakness, Walker has shown the ability to hit multiple threes at a time. If Walker can raise his percentage, he’s guaranteed more minutes, either in a starting support role or as a force off the bench.

What are the Blazers doing?

They’re not winning games right now. Do they want to win games next season? Can they win games next season?

One thing’s for sure, Grant will not be a Blazer when the franchise is ready to ascend back up the standings. When the time comes, getting the best return should be the Blazers priority and while the contract might be prohibitive with four years left, it’s not horrible regardless of what some pundits might say.

Right now, not one of the trio (Camara, Murray, Walker) can match Grant’s output, however, of the three, it’s probably Murray that has the game and athleticism to get there.

With the team not necessarily worrying about wins and losses for the next 13 months, matching Grant’s output probably isn’t the highest priority. Developing and optimizing the trio and Rupert to the point where they’re consistent contributors is much more important.

And while Grant’s 33.9 minutes is a huge chunk of court time right now, he’s currently not getting in the way of the three junior forwards. Whether Grant sits through the last couple of weeks of the season remains to be seen but there will be a time in the near future when at least one of them will need a larger role.

Conclusion

The Blazers don’t appear too interested in dealing Grant right now but you’d have to imagine that if the right deal materialized, they’d seriously consider it. The Blazers aren’t in any form of win-now mode, prioritizing young talent worthy of the franchise’s next era.

Camara, Murray and Walker’s increased output have in no way made Grant replaceable. They have, however, made a Grant departure more palatable thanks to the increased trust they’ve instilled in Billups and his staff.

If Rupert can reach a percentage of his potential over the next 18 months, then the decision to move on from the Syracuse product makes even more sense.

How the Blazers lineup next season remains to be seen, but the young forward group will make it easier for General Manager Joe Cronin to potentially execute a Grant trade this summer.