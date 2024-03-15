The Portland Trail Blazers have a lengthy injury report before their matchup tomorrow against the New Orleans Pelicans.

INJURY REPORT @ NOP: OUT Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis) Sharpe (Lower Ab Surgery) Williams III (R Knee Lig Tear) DOUBTFUL Grant (R Hamstring Strain) Walker (R Hip Inflammation) QUESTIONABLE Thybulle (R Ankle Soreness) PROBABLE Rupert (R Ankle Sprain) Simons (L Knee Tendinitis)

The Blazers will be without Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe and Robert Williams III, while they will likely not have forwards Jerami Grant and Jabari Walker. Matisse Thybulle is questionable, while the team will likely have rookie Rayan Rupert and see the return of Anfernee Simons, who missed Thursday’s game against the New York Knicks with knee soreness.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans play tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, so no injury report is listed for tomorrow’s game. However, Dyson Daniels is out with a knee injury, which could linger into the game against the Blazers.