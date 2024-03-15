Two Things I Like About the Portland Trail Blazers Right Now

With the Portland Trail Blazers struggling through the latter parts of their 2023-24 season, most of the questions submitted to the Blazer’s Edge Mailbag over the last few weeks have had a negative slant. Let’s break that trend by taking one that asks for a positive outlook...one, as it turns out, that’s easily delivered.

Dave. I know things aren’t going perfect but what things do you like about the team right now? Any hope going into the future for us to hang onto through drafts and the summer? Nancy

Sure, Nancy! There’s always hope. And the Blazers still have assets, even if all of them aren’t playing right now. But let’s talk about two who are, players who brighten my day every time I see them.

If you haven’t noticed it, shooting guard Matisse Thybulle and small forward Toumani Camara have formed a wonderful tandem defensively. They’re good individually, but together they give the Blazers the kind of perimeter defensive wall they’ve been lacking for years. It’s really exciting to watch opposing dribblers hit Matisse and/or Toumani, bail out to another option, and then find one of the duo still in front of them, ready to stop that play too.

Thyulle and Camara have weaknesses, of course. Neither is a scorer. The Blazers would be better off if they shot 38% from the three-point arc instead of their current 35.1% and 32.5%, respectively. They need to develop their range if they want to remain on the floor together for extended periods. But you can’t teach defensive instinct or willingness like they possess. It’d be really easy to see those two among a trio of stars, propelling the Blazers to excellent, competitive basketball instead of just some nice outings here and there.

So there’s my vote, Blazer’s Edge readers. What’s yours? If you had to name something nice about the Trail Blazers right now in honor of Nancy’s question, what would you name? Submit in the comment section below and don’t forget you can send your Mailbag questions to blazersub@gmail.com anytime you wish! We’ll get to as many as we can!