Have the Trail Blazers Really “Unlocked” Center Deandre Ayton?

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton has been on fire over the last couple of weeks, scoring points like the second coming of Michael Jordan, more than justifying Portland acquiring him last summer...at least for a 4-7 game stretch. Ayton’s accomplishments caused Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups to remark that the team had finally “unlocked” the center’s potential. That comment, and Ayton’s evolution, are the subject of this Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.

Dave, I read Billups’ comments with interest yesterday. Do you think the Blazers have finally unlocked the code on Deandre Ayton? Will he remain a star center for us now? Larry

I’m sorry, Larry. I had to laugh when I read that quote. Before we explore why, though, let’s give Ayton his due. He’s been scoring like crazy, putting up 30+ in three of his last four games, 20+ in seven of his last nine. That’s no mean feat. Bravo and kudos to him. Not every center can do that. (Look at Portland’s bench for examples.) You’re seeing part of what makes Ayton special right now.

At the same time, “Unlocked him?” HA! HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!

Ha.

We told you from the beginning of the year that the way to make Deandre Ayton happy is to give Deandre Ayton all the shots that Deandre Ayton can handle because that’s what Deandre Ayton does. If you go back to those game analysis posts early on, one of the constant questions was how, or whether, they were going to integrate him on offense. If they don’t center the offense around him, his weaknesses will far outweigh his strengths.

In part, that’s fair. Ayton has the potential to be one of the most unique scorers Portland has, playing the center position as he does. Not many 7-footers have his talent. If the Blazers pay him and play him, they should probably move him to the front of the offensive pecking order.

But a couple realities face them at that point. First of all, the next time Ayton gets his hands up on defense will be the first time. That’s a bit of an exaggeration, but only just. Second, his offense doesn’t always play well with others. Jerami Grant has been Portland’s main scorer throughout the season. Only with Grant down has Ayton emerged. What happens if and when Jerami comes back, occupying some of those shots and that space? At that point, the Blazers won’t be free to toss it to Deandre and forget it. Does he remain active and productive, or does that “unlocked Ayton” zip right back up again?

The same is true to a slightly lesser extend for the guards. Ayton is playing fine with a single scoring guard in Anfernee Simons. But the team isn’t producing enough offense that way. What happens when another guard joins the fray and needs shots?

The best-case scenario I can see right now is surrounding Ayton with a true point guard and a bunch of shooters who won’t occupy his space, all of whom play defense. Failing that, I expect him to go up and down again with the fluctuating lineup around him. Or, if he remains this productive, I expect other players to be languishing on the edges of the floor the same way Ayton was at the beginning of the season.

You can’t really unlock a player when there’s no coherent, successful system to put him into. That’s where the Blazers are with their center right now. Let’s see if they have time and inclination to fix it as the seasons roll along.

Thanks for the question! You can always send yours to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll try our best to answer!