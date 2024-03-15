Trail Blazers Offense Letting them Down

The Portland Trail Blazers have been up and down over the past couple weeks, offering a mix of hope and disappointment that has come to typify their 2023-24 season. This Blazer’s Edge Mailbag question asks a general question: what the heck is going on? Why can’t the Blazers get better?

Let’s explore.

Dave, What’s wrong with this team right now? I know there are probably lots of things, but if you were to put your finger on a problem besides injuries, what would it be? I’m attempting to prepare myself for the draft and next year already and I want a clearer picture. Brick

Injuries are the main cause of the team’s woes. We shouldn’t skip over that. They’re starting what normally would be third-string players. No team will prosper long doing that. Make sure you salt this analysis, and your own expectations, liberally with that realization.

If we step beyond that though, Portland’s big problem is offense. They’ve topped 110 in only 3 of their last 11 games. They’re not going to be able to win that way.

Right now the Blazers don’t even have an offense. They set screens and read. Granted, screen plays are the standard in the modern NBA, but they can be compared to setting the table. Portland does a great job of getting the napkins folded and putting the silverware on the side of the plates just so. They even readjust several times per play!

The problem is, there’s no food. They can set the table all they want, but nobody eats enough.

The actual nourishment, and point production, comes from finishers and action after the screen. The Blazers have very little reliable there. Deandre Ayton has become the focus over the last couple weeks. Anfernee Simons is usually good for a bucket and deadly when his threes start falling. Hitting those same threes is the only real option for the rest of the roster. Simons and Ayton can’t play 48 minutes. Even together they aren’t dominant enough and the rest of the roster isn’t productive enough to make the approach viable.

The end result is, Portland prospers when they get streaky from the arc. Otherwise a couple of players look good while the team either goes down to defeat or gets embroiled in close games versus middling opponents.

The Blazers have some solutions for that in street clothes. Jerami Grant is a more than competent scorer. Shaedon Sharpe may be as well. But the team hasn’t put it all together for any length of time even with them on the floor.

Part of that may also be the lack of a true point guard, something we’ll talk about in Mailbags in the ensuing days. For now, though, let’s simplify things by saying the Blazers can’t score with any regularity, and absent points, it’s awfully hard to win NBA basketball games.

Thanks for the question! You call can send yours to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll do our best to respond!