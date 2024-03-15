Quick Health Update on Blazer’s Edge Site Manager Dave Deckard

I won’t write too much about it, because I am going to get to some Mailbag questions from my backlog today, but I wanted to bring everybody up to date on my health situation following a cardiac incident a couple weeks ago.

Basically, I’m ok as I can be. That is to say that I feel ok, while the medical experts are still debating a bit what I can be. I’ve had a pacemaker/defibrillator installed in my chest to try to mitigate any further incidents. None have come yet. Other than that, they’re telling me not to put my left hand above my head and to take about a dozen pills a day, all with weird names. I feel relatively fine, if a bit piqued compared to my norm. I really miss working out. I also find it weird that sometimes I have to put a lot of energy into just sitting up from bed. But my mind is fine and enthusiastic and I plan to start contributing writing here again as the season winds down.

I have not been cleared for work officially. Nor have I been told a long-term prognosis. The more I hear of what they told my family about all this, the more I don’t want to hear. Apparently there’s about the chance of a Scoot Henderson three-pointer going in that I’d make it to this point alive, let alone intact. No wait, he’s gotten better since I last checked. About 1⁄ 3 the chance of a Scoot three going in. That’s interesting to hear when you’re the subject in question. Also, they expected the possibility of more impairment, of which there appears to be none. (Cue all those who want to make fun of my analysis. Ha!)

For now, as I continue to soldier on, I’ll keep writing as much as possible. I’m about to tackle some of the backlog of Blazer’s Edge Mailbag questions from the last couple weeks. I’ll never get through them all, but I’ll try to do 2-3 at least!

Thanks for all who have been asking and offering their support. Hopefully this will be a minor, or non-existent, matter as we travel into the future together!

—Dave