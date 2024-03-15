Thank You for Blazer’s Edge Night, 2024!

Though we let a day go by before writing about it so I get get home from travel, Blazer’s Edge Night, 2024 is in the books. On Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, 1700 young folks, their families, and chaperones descended on the Moda Center watch the Trail Blazers beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-102. It was a great night for Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons, but also a great night for all our participants.

This year is a bit of a down year for the team as a whole. If I had to guess from my vantage point, I’d say the arena was 60-70% full that night. That means that 1 in 6 of the people in that audience were sent by your generosity. They’d never have been able do go but for your donations.

And what a huge difference it made in the atmosphere! It was obvious how raucous that upper bowl was. The kids screamed and cheered, danced, and a few of them even brought noise-makers. It was LOUD up in the 300’s y’all! I got the chance to sit by a group from one of our schools. Both the teacher and his students were recounting plays, talking about the game, and standing on their feet every time the Blazers made a big play. Hitting a three brought plenty of attention, let alone a break-away dunk. And when the final minute came, the score was close, and the Blazers needed a shot or two to win? Forget about it. It was literally as noisy as any playoffs game, at least in the place I was sitting.

You cannot buy this kind of experience for these kids. But we all did through our donations. I can’t help but think that, for a moment, it brought excitement and meaning into a Blazers season that most people are just getting through at this point. It’s hard to be a jaded fan or observer when those passionate, from the bottom of the heart cheers as Portland buries that critical attempt and gets the big stop at the end.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who donated tickets for this year’s event. Thank you for Timmay from our site, NBA section head Harrison Faigen from SBNation, and to Jaqui Wilson from the Trail Blazers for helping coordinate the last three weeks of preparation when I went on injured reserve.

Next year, the plan is not just to hold the event, but to—for real reals—have a get-together with site readers, site staff, and even alumni the night before. If you know venues that would be open to this, have them write me at blazersub@gmail.com. We’ll know dates when the new schedule comes out next fall.

Until then, put another year of warmth and fuzziness in your memory bank. Thanks again for being a part of this site and a part of this great experience.

—Managing Editor Dave Deckard