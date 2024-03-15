 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Send Your Questions for Saturday’s Blazers vs. Pelicans Game!

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road again to face CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans. Got questions?

By Paul Navarre
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers are heading out on the road for two quick games. First up is the New Orleans Pelicans for a late afternoon 4:00 p.m. start on Saturday in the Crescent City.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Pelicans for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Celtics game.

Thank you all in advance!

