Bonus Highlights: Celtics Clinch Playoffs, Thunder Dump the Mavs, and More

Well, the Blazers came up short against the Knicks tonight, but it was not the only action around the league. Blazer fans are interested in Golden State’s draft pick, but they had the night off. Let’s pop around and catch up with everyone else.

If You’re Going To Check Out One Game Tonight...

Thunder 126, Mavericks 119

It’s slim pickings for an “exciting game” this evening, but tonight’s tilt between the Mavs and Thunder was the best of the bunch. Dallas, minus Luka, continues their push to avoid the Play-In game by falling into eighth place with a loss to OKC. The highlights are the kind of fun you’ll expect in a game like this.

Elsewhere...

Celtics 127, Suns 112

The Celtics are the first to clinch an NBA playoff spot tonight, easily beating the Suns. Jaylen Brown’s 37 points were huge, but don’t ignore Al Horford’s 24, 3, 3, & 3 at 37 years old. That’s pretty good for someone not named LeBron!

Clippers 126, Bulls 111

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 55 points in another game that wasn’t particularly close.

Rockets 135, Wizards 119

Stop me if you’ve heard this, but most of the games weren’t close tonight. Have I mentioned that? Jalen Green had 37 points for the Rockets.

Bucks 114, Sixers 105

The Bucks add another “barely hold off a team they should easily beat” pog to their collection, coming back to top the Philadelphia “we’d be below .500 for the season if Embiid hadn’t played” 76ers. Damian Lillard scored an inefficient 17 points on 16 shot attempts.

Tomorrow Night

Friday night features a bunch of lopsided games, which have often led to unpredictable results this season. The most interesting game on paper will be the Clippers at the Pelicans, with both teams jockeying for seeding above the Play-In spots.