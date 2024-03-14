Blazers’ Chauncey Billups Praises ‘Monster’ Deandre Ayton

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton has been balling as of late.

Ayton was a key factor in the Blazers’ 106-102 win against the Atlanta Hawks last night at the Moda Center.

Ayton scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, earning the praise from coach Chauncey Billups after the game.

“We’ve unlocked him,” Billups said via Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin. “We’re getting the best version of him. He’s been a monster.”

Ayton is currently on the best stretch during his short Blazers tenure. He has six consecutive double-doubles, and he’s had 19 rebounds in three of those games. If he continues to play on this current trajectory, the Blazers will be much further along in their rebuild with him manning the middle.

Ayton and the Blazers are back in action tonight against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.