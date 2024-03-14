New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers, playing a SEGABABA, have a chance to break even on their six-game homestand as they face the revitalized New York Knicks.

You read “revitalized” and ask, “WHAT, with the hyperbole? Do you need to be so exclamatory?” Yes, I do. Because the return of OG Anunoby for New York has been no less impactful than the evolution of the exoskeleton for the walking cactus. In the 524 minutes Anunoby has played for the Knicks this year according to Cleaning the Glass, they score 12.9 more points per 100 possessions (which ranks higher than 99% of NBA players), shoot a 7.1% higher effective field goal percentage (ranks higher than all NBA players), allow 18.4 points FEWER points per possession (also league best) and allow a 9.6% LOWER effective field goal percentage (again, the best in the NBA) .

Your impact as a player can be no greater than that.

Let make this simpler: the Knicks are 13-2 when Anunoby plays. One of those games took Dallas getting a 44-point Kyrie Irving effort in a four-point Knicks loss, and the other was without the services of Jalen Brunson in another four-point loss.

Do the Blazers have a chance in this game? Absolutely. On any given night, any NBA team can beat another. But unless Deandre Ayton wants to follow up his 33 and 19 night with something like 50 and 30, the sledding might be a bit rough.

New York Knicks (38-27) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-46) - Thu. March 14 - 7pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Jabari Walker, Robert Williams III, (out).

Knicks injuries: Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson (out).

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

As has been Blazer’s Edge tradition since the walking cactus ruled the Cambrian era 520 million years ago, we asked for your questions for tonight’s game! Look for posts just like this one the night before the game, and we’ll plan to pick one or two (or more!) every game and answer them as best we can.

From TomFowlery:

Is Knickerbocker like a pair of shorts? What about the New York Jorts, flows off the tongue and even rhymes.

The etymology of the word “knickerbocker” is a wee bit complicated - from writers’ pseudonyms to a name for Dutch settlers to fashion - and I encourage you to read all about it! In short: yes, knickerbockers are baggy shorts, sported by the stately gentlemen who graced the first 16 years of the Knicks’ logo:

As for New York Jorts: I love this. Adam Silver should unilaterally require the Knicks to make change immediately. Go JORTS!

From NYCKING:

longtime Knick fan like Chauncey Billups in short time he was on team. Do you see Chauncey coaching Blazers on opening night 24-25?

I want to give the floor to our very own Timmay! who answered this question in the comments, then briefly respond myself. Timmay! said:

The Blazers claim they’re happy with Billups. But they’d never say otherwise. He has one more guaranteed season next year plus a team option. The team has three options:

1. Pick up the unguaranteed season early (which I believe is possible but do not know for a fact)

2. Status quo, placing Billups in a de facto lame duck season as coach next season.

3. Terminate him and eat one year of contract (and the Blazers seem to be saving money when possible).

From the outside, it’s really unclear what the Blazers plan to do.

I agree with this answer, but I will add a dash of speculation: I do not think Billups is the Blazers’ head coach come opening night 2024. Despite the organizational support Billups has enjoyed, it’s hard to believe the Blazers front office doesn’t know that Billups is ranked among the worst coaches in the league, and more than that, has yet to distinguish himself in style or structure. The twist: is there going to be a better coach available? We don’t know, but we do know that the development of the Blazers’ young players will take more from their head coach than just being a highly respected former player themself.

From Max Contract:

Can you think of who would make a better wrestling tag team of Blazer Exes from the past 10 years more than Rolo and Josh Hart?

No. That two-man unit has perfect balance. I tried really hard to think of who to substitute for either of them, but I couldn’t do it.

From RedUniInLA:

What happened with Obi Toppin in New York? Why did the Knicks draft him and why did they give up on him?

It’s just a case of a player not working out for a team, so they traded him. New York got a pair of seconds from Indiana in return so they wouldn’t have to either pay Toppin’s next contract or for lose him for nothing. For the Pacers, they took a flyer on a “second draft” player who has been working out reasonably well. He’s averaging career highs in most of the major box stats and doing it on much higher efficiency than he did in New York (57% effective field goal percentage as a Knick vs. 65% as a Pacer). Also, New York is a much more competitive team this year, so Toppin is getting way more opportunity in Indiana than he would have gotten this year in the big apple.

About the Opponent

Antonio Losada of Posting and Toasting writes about how Blazers legend and current Knick Josh Hart apparently doesn’t regret playing 70,000 minutes per night:

“I probably should have taken myself out of yesterday’s game with how I played,” Hart said. “ But body-wise—the body feels good to have had that kind of stretch... For me, it’s just continuing to try to recover as best I can. And then when I’m out there, just give whatever I got, and once we get guys back, I’m probably 99 percent sure I won’t be playing 40 every day, every game. But the body feels solid.”

Jordanna Clark of Daily Knicks outlines the reasons why the Knicks might move on from Julius Randle this offseason:

After his first All-Star honor and his role in leading the Knicks to the 2021 playoffs, he signed a four-year extension worth $117 million. His deal goes through the 2025-26 season, which is a $29.5 million player option. Essentially, after 2023-24, he’ll have one guaranteed season left on his contract. Randle was in the middle of yet another hot regular season before a dislocated shoulder sidelined him. He’s still working his way back to the court. The way he plays when he returns could impact trade talks this summer if the Knicks pursue a star and Randle’s name comes up in conversations... Randle’s been a monster. New York shouldn’t want to lose him, but his salary could help the front office net their long-awaited star.

Fred Katz of The Athletic (subscription required) writes about the impact OG Anunoby has had upon his return from his weekslong elbow injury: