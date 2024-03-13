Dominayton and Simons Ground Hawks for the Blazers Victory

The Portland Trail Blazers come from behind to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 106-102 tonight in front of the home crowd in the Rose City. Both teams had injury lists longer than the Columbia River, but the game must go on. Each team still had their starting shooting guards, Dejounte Murray for the Hawks and Anfernee Simons for the Blazers.

Murray got the party started early and often for Atlanta, who jumped out to an early double digit lead thanks to the scoring output and efficiency from Murray. Side note, Murray has put together 5, 40 point games in his career… 3 of them have come against the Blazers. Maybe something Joe Cronin should make note of. Tonight he finished with 40 points on 15-29 shooting from the field.

The Blazers may have been trailing for most of the game, but that would shift thanks to Simons and starting center Deandre Ayton, who has been on fire lately. Ayton was the consistent force all night, scoring 33 points and grabbing 18 rebounds, but it was Simons who would pull the Blazers ahead in the 3rd quarter. Simons was incredible, finishing with 36 points to lead the Blazers.

The fourth quarter was close, but the Blazers have been good in clutch moments this season and were able to prevail over the fluttering Hawks. Credit to the Blazers role players Matisse Thybulle and Toumani Camara who did all the little things to help the Blazers get the win.

If you missed the game, you can find our instant recap here, and view video highlights below.

Here are the details that defined the contest.

Can’t Be Stopped

I was trying not to lead this extended analysis with Ayton again, but he forced my hand, and fingers. DA has simply been nothing short of amazing for the Blazers over the past 7 outings. Both his offensive and defensive presence have been felt throughout the games and has been a major reason the Blazers are 4-4 over the past 8 games (I can’t believe I just referred to the Blazers win/loss record in a positive way)

Ayton is a legit threat from 13-15 feet from the basket. The rate in which he connects on that jump shot has forced opponents to bring a double team from the wing in order to disrupt him. Thank goodness Ayton is a good passer, because he has been able to pass out of the double team which typically starts a swing pass to the corner for an open three or baseline drive to the rim.

Also, it should be noted that Ayton played 41 minutes tonight and only collected 3 fouls. Some of this had to do with the amount of threes the Hawks attempted (39) but there was a lot of action down low as well, and Ayton navigated it beautifully. Being disruptive, but not fouling was the name of the game for Ayton. Most likely, fans have been watching the Blazers to see Scoot Henderson or Shaedon Sharpe, but down the stretch this season, the main attraction should be Dominayton.

Lets Get Physical

As the old saying goes, “defense and rebounding wins you championships.” The Blazers have not been stellar in either category all season, however, the offensive rebounding has started to pick up over the past 10 games. The reason has been Camara’s sense for the ball and hustle for every offensive rebound. His length and size help him, but he does have a way of knowing which direction the ball is going to come off the rim.

His knack for offensive rebounding was on full display at the end of the game. The Blazers were up 2, with 15 seconds left when DA missed the second free throw. Getting a rebound here for Atlanta would give them a chance to either tie the game or take the lead with a three point shot. Camara had other ideas. He wrestled (legally) with Deandre Hunter of the Hawks for the rebound and sure enough, Camara was able to collect it which gave the Blazers another possession and allowed Simons to ice the game.

Camara is growing as a player. He has had to learn on the fly this season, getting more minutes than he thought possible after he was initially drafted by the Phoenix Suns. He clearly has a high basketball IQ, and it’ll be important to see how the Blazers continue to develop him for the rest of the season and offseason.

Third Quarter

I know it’s a Wednesday night game in the middle of March against the 10th place Atlanta Hawks, but I am always impressed when teams come out focused after halftime. I have written about the importance of third quarters before, but I don’t want to skip over this one. The Blazers need to be building towards the future and that involves creating good habits just as much as good players.

The Blazers did not play well for most of the first half, and I guarantee you the Hawks wanted to come out strong in the third quarter in order to put away the Blazers. Figuring Portland would fold if the lead ballooned back to double digits. The opposite happened and Simons was leading the charge.

The Blazers’ starting point/shooting guard took it upon himself to keep Portland focused. Simons scored 11 of his 36 points in the third quarter and was able to match Murray point for point. This is what good teams do. They either extend leads in the third quarter, or they stabilize the game in order to give their team a chance in the final period. If the Blazers continue to play strong third quarters, they will be able to win every game they play.

Change of Pace

Scoring is out of control in the current day NBA. Offensive records are being broken almost weekly, and most teams are giving up on the defensive end of the court in order to preserve energy. There are many contributors to the points burst, but I want to focus on change of pace offensive moves.

Players like Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks have perfected the change of pace in order to throw off their defender and get off a clean look at the rim. Speed without the ability to quickly slow down is dead.

I was pleasantly surprised tonight to see both Kris Murray and Simons pull this move off. Murray did it in the second quarter and Simons in the third. Because Murray has a bigger body than Simons, his movement looks different. He uses both speed and size to create space, then can stop on a dime to allow his defender to blow past him. Which set him up for an easy 2 points at the 7:06 mark of the second quarter.

Simons has started to use this move more often in games, but he does it much differently than Kris Murray. Simons deploys more speed in order to gain an advantage on his defender. Because he is moving so fast, it is almost impossible for his defender to stop and put a hand up to disrupt Simons. If both players can spend the rest of this season working on this move, the Blazers offense will greatly benefit from it next season and beyond.

There’s That Defense

Simons and Ayton combined for 69 of the Blazers 106 points tonight. They will get all the praise for the victory, but it really was the Portland defense that earned them the win. The Blazers dominated the glass, forced 15 turnovers, and stayed relatively out of foul trouble. The ladder being key due to all the injuries.

Granted, Murray dropped 40 points on the Blazers, but it was impressive how Portland responded in the fourth quarter to guarding the Hawks shooter. The Blazers started to cut off open lanes to the rim and forced Murray into tough shots. Tired legs and law of percentages brought Murray back down to earth,

With Ayton, Camara, and Thybulle healthy and playing together, the Blazers can actually take teams out of what they want to do on the offensive end. Once the Hawks lost Murray, they had nowhere else to turn. Defense and rebounding wins championships. Let’s get back to that

Next Game

The Blazers play the New York Knicks in Portland Thursday night.