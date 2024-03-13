Recap: Blazers Nip The Hawks, 106-102

The Blazers were a two-man wrecking ball Wednesday night, as Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton combined for 69 points against a game Atlanta Hawks squad, culminating in a 106-102 win. Simons led the Blazers with 36 points, including a late surge to keep the Hawks at bay.

A few thoughts from a fun Blazers win.

Deandre Strikes Again. Continuing his 2024 redemption tour, Ayton dominated the Hawks, who had zero answers for his size. He finished with 33 points and 19 rebounds.

The Injury List Bites Everyone. The Hawks lost Saddiq Bey to a season-ending injury, joining Trae Young on the sidelines. Dejounte Murray attempted his packmule impression, carrying the entire team’s offense on his back. Portland focused on him defensively, and as he was slowed down for a bit in the second half, Portland pushed ahead. Murray’s 40 points was almost enough.

A Mixed Bag for the Kids. Scoot Henderson had one of his rougher games of 2024, scoring just 2 points on 1-8 shooting, with 3 turnovers and 5 fouls. Dalano Banton had an efficient 12 points, the only other Blazer in double-digits, but struggled at times on defense. It was a quiet offensive night for most of the youngsters, but they were all involved in the win.

About the Draft Lottery... Portland, fighting to win every night, is now 4-4 over their last 8 games. In the process, they’ve maintained a 2-win lead over the Charlotte Hornets, maintaining the Blazers’ spot for the fifth-worst record, and reducing the odds of a top-4 pick. Unlike the past two seasons, Portland seems less concerned about draft position, but they may hope for some draft-lottery luck for the second straight season.

The Blazers finish their home stand tomorrow night, the only Portland appearance this season for the New York Knicks.