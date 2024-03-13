What questions do you have for Knicks vs. Blazers?

It’s about that time again, BE community. We need your help for our Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks preview!

In short: what questions do you have about tomorrow’s (Thursday, March 14) 7:00 p.m. matchup between Portland and New York?

Share them in the comments section and we’ll pick a handful of responses to appear and get a response in our Knicks / Blazers game preview.

Reminder: your questions can be about basically anything - funny, serious, sarcastic - so long as it has something to do with either (or both) of the teams playing.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is later in the evening before the game so we can share the preview early on game day.

As always, thank you for your help. See you in the comment section!