Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

As is normal of late, the Portland Trail Blazers played a much better team in the Boston Celtics and hung around for quite a while in a rather satisfying manner. No, they didn’t really pose a threat to pull off an upset, but in a season like this one you’ll take the 121-99 loss. While a 22 point loss doesn’t sound that great, the Blazers mounted rally after rally and asked some question. We are certainly grading on a curve here, but there was some encouragement to be had if you look for it.

The Atlanta Hawks are reeling from the news that Saddiq Bey is out for the rest of the season. The Hawks have been hanging around the play-in spots, and they had won three in a row before losing to the New Orleans Pelicans 116-103 on Sunday, the game in which Bey was injured. Atlanta finds itself at a crossroads. Will they fight through adversity and continue to make a run at the post-season? Or is this latest injury the one that finishes them off? With Trae Young already injured it seems like the odds for the Hawks are long, but that’s why they play the games.

Atlanta Hawks (29-35) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-46) - Wednesday, Mar. 13 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Jabari Walker (out), Jerami Grant (questionable), Rayan Rupert (questionable), Justin Minaya (probable)

Hawks injuries: Trae Young (out), Kobe Bufkin (out), Onyeka Okongwu (out), Saddiq Bey (out), Jalen Johnson (doubtful)

SB Nation affiliate: Peachtree Hoops

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

From hasoos:

The Hawks are playing .500 ball without Trey. Are they better without him?

hasoos answered his own question a few hours later:

I think the question is which guard do they want to keep. The reason they don’t do well together, is they require the ball in their hands. They could move one of them, to get a player that is more complimentary. Plus the other thing is Saddiq Bay just blew out his acl. I kind of felt he was one of their better defenders.

Yup. The Hawks traded three first rounders for Dejounte Murray, and it just hasn’t worked out they way they hoped. It’s not that they are a terrible team with both Murray and Young healthy, it’s that there is no evidence that they can ever be truly competitive with them both. If they truly wanted to give it a go they needed to have made some sort of a move at the deadline. They didn’t. One would think Atlanta would move on from one or even both of them this off-season, but predicting what Atlanta will do is a fool’s errand.

From LeftCoaster25:

Do the Hawks have the worst fan base in the NBA? Even when they are capable of winning a playoff series or two, their arena seems pretty empty and the crowd seems less enthusiastic than most. I’ve noticed this for decades, even in the Dominique days.

I was curious so I looked it up. Attendance isn’t great. Most seasons over the last decade or so they are in the bottom 10, but they got up as high as 18th in 2023. The were however the worst attended NBA team in 2018. Winning makes a significant difference in most markets, with Portland being more resilient than most teams. In spite of everything this year the Blazers are currently in 13th place in attendance, ahead of the likes of the Warriors, Timberwolves, Bucks, Thunder and Suns.

From sabas4eba:

Have the Trae-Young-Hawks taken the place of the Damian-Lillard-Blazers as the NBA team that’s most conspicuously failing to build an elite team around a wildly talented point guard?

There are two ways to look at the trade the Hawks made for Dejounte Murray. On the one hand it was a trade that even at the time felt a bit strange; it’s not like Atlanta was one piece away from a title. On the other hand, the Hawks put a whole bunch of chips in the middle and traded for a then-All-Star, something the Blazers never came close to doing when Dame was here. I think we have to give Atlanta points for trying, and then take away points for trading for the wrong guy. After the trade Atlanta has come under criticism for not strengthening the team, but to me it feels like they know that giving up more assets won’t get them to where they want to go. My assumption is that they are just waiting for the right offer(s) before resetting around one of them - or perhaps neither. But as I said above, predicting what Atlanta will do isn’t easy.

What To Watch For

No Bey, no Trae. With Bey out for the season after the injury sustained in their last game, it’s anybody’s guess how the Hawks will respond. We’ve seen this go both ways. Sometimes teams play free and loose and the last guy standing (Dejounte Murray) takes the world on his shoulders and the team looks (deceptively) better for a while without the injured guys. Other times the team collectively realizes the gig is up and starts mentally planning their off-season vacations. Will the Hawks choose what’s behind door number one or door number two?

What Others Are Saying

The Blazers aren’t the only team that have been hit hard with injuries. Joe Schmidt of Peachtree Hoops sums up the loss for both the Hawks and the Saddiq Bey.

Bey has averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 41.6 percent from the field in 63 games for the Hawks this year. This will be the first time in his career that he doesn’t play over 70 games in a season. The Hawks, already riddled with injuries from the top-down, suffer another loss, while Saddiq Bey sees an injury before he will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Brad Botkin of CBS Sports examines whether the Hawks should trade Trae Young.

It’s getting easier and easier to say yes. Atlanta has regressed, relatively speaking, probably more than any team in the league since its surprising run to the 2021 conference finals, which now looks more like a fluke. The Hawks have legitimate talent. They traded for Dejounte Murray, but as a pairing he and Young have registered a negative point differential across almost two years. Young’s defense, or lack thereof, and his stranglehold on the offense make it difficult for some to envision him captaining a contender.

The Hawks just can’t sit still this off-season, can they? John Hollinger of The Athletic ponders this question. (subscription required)