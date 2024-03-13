Blazers Win vs. Raptors Continues Trend of Big Comebacks

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Toronto Raptors in overtime on Saturday, overcoming a 21-point deficit in the process.

The Blazers are not the only team to come back from such a large deficit this team. ESPN’s Andrew Lopez wrote about the frequency of comebacks in the NBA this season and how it differs from the history of the league.

Two decades ago during the 2003-04 season, which was [LeBron] James’ rookie season, there were only 12 games in which a team overcame a 20-point deficit to win. Two seasons later, that figure dropped to five games. This season, there have already been 29 games in which a team won after trailing by 20 points or more, one shy of the record set just last season.

Lopez talks about the differences in the way the basketball in the NBA is played and how it has changed to allow more of these types of comebacks. The pacing of the game, which has seen a huge increase in possessions per game, and the volume and volatility of the three-point shot were cited as major factors in this increase.

Teams are playing faster — the number of possessions per game has jumped from 90.1 in 1996-97 to 98.9 this season — and more of those possessions are ending in 3-point attempts, leading to faster swings in scores. In [Rick] Carlisle’s first season as a head coach (2001-02), the Boston Celtics led the NBA with 23.7 3-point attempts per game. This season, the Lakers rank last in that category with 30.7 attempts per game. “Just about everybody in the league now is playing a pace-like game,” Carlisle said. “And so the emphasis is on playing fast and getting high value shots. Shots at the rim, good catch-and-shoot threes. You get a 10 point lead and it can disappear in four possessions just like that.”

The full article contains a much more in-depth look at the attitude surrounding the fragility of a 20-point lead in the NBA today. Lopez interviews a number of coaches and players, as well as uses quotes from other press conferences to illustrate this point.

You can read the full article here.