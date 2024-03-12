Jerami Grant Questionable Against Atlanta Hawks

Jerami Grant has been listed as questionable with a hamstring strain for the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night.

INJURY REPORT 3/13 vs. ATL:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Walker (R Hip Inflammation)

Williams III (R Knee Lig Tear)



QUESTIONABLE

Badji (Two-Way)

Grant (R Hamstring Strain)

Hagans (Two-Way)

Rupert (R Ankle Soreness)



PROBABLE

Minaya (Illness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 12, 2024

Rayan Rupert is also questionable for the game with right ankle soreness. The Blazers continue to be without Malcolm Brogdon (elbow tendinitis), Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal surgery), Jabari Walker (hip inflammation) and Robert Williams III (knee surgery).

Two-way player Justin Minaya is likely to play following an illness while fellow two-way contracts Ibou Badji and Ashton Hagans could miss given commitments to the Rip City Remix.

The Hawks are also beaten up. The Georgia franchise will be without Trae Young (torn finger ligament), Saddiq Bey (torn ACL) with both Onyeka Onkongwu and Kobe Bufkim dealing with big toe sprains.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Portland:



Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain): Doubtful



Saddiq Bey (left knee torn ACL): Out

Kobe Bufkin (left big toe sprain): Out

Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain/sesamoiditis): Out

Trae Young (left fifth finger torn… pic.twitter.com/1V3L03gROt — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 13, 2024

Exciting young forward Jalen Johnson is also listed as doubtful with a right angle sprain.

The Blazers and Hawks will face off at the Moda Center at 7pm tomorrow night.