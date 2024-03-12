 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jerami Grant Questionable Against Atlanta Hawks

The forward could miss tomorrow night with a hamstring strain.

By Adrian Bernecich
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Jerami Grant has been listed as questionable with a hamstring strain for the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night.

Rayan Rupert is also questionable for the game with right ankle soreness. The Blazers continue to be without Malcolm Brogdon (elbow tendinitis), Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal surgery), Jabari Walker (hip inflammation) and Robert Williams III (knee surgery).

Two-way player Justin Minaya is likely to play following an illness while fellow two-way contracts Ibou Badji and Ashton Hagans could miss given commitments to the Rip City Remix.

The Hawks are also beaten up. The Georgia franchise will be without Trae Young (torn finger ligament), Saddiq Bey (torn ACL) with both Onyeka Onkongwu and Kobe Bufkim dealing with big toe sprains.

Exciting young forward Jalen Johnson is also listed as doubtful with a right angle sprain.

The Blazers and Hawks will face off at the Moda Center at 7pm tomorrow night.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...