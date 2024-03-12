We Like the Blazers Joins the Blazer’s Edge Podcast Family!

The Blazer’s Edge family of podcasts is growing! Along with Trail Daddy hosted by Dave Deckard and Rip City Roundtable hosted by Cory Dickman, we now welcome We Like the Blazers, a weekly Portland Trail Blazers podcast hosted by Ryan Whitledge and our very own Brandon Goldner. All podcasts are proudly flying under the Rogue Media Network banner.

We Like the Blazers, while perhaps holding the most uninspiring and unoriginal name in the history of podcasts, is funny, energetic, and often a place where the hosts challenge each other with Blazers debates from the mundane to the existential. While most episodes feature just the two hosts, they have also had guests such as Blazer’s Edge alum Ben Golliver from the Washington Post, Nate Duncan of the Dunc’d On Podcast, and Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, among others.

Their latest episode dropped today where they talked about how to critically watch Blazers games and the difficulty of basketball analysis, and whether the Blazers should prioritize tanking over maintaining a competitive enough team to help the young players develop, among other topics.

You can find their stuff at WeLikeTheBlazers.com, on Twitter @LikeTheBlazers, or by typing ”We Like the Blazers” in to any pod catcher.

You can also listen to today’s podcast below: