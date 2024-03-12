Celtics’ Jrue Holiday Reflects on Brief Blazers Tenure

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday never suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers, but he was on the roster for four days after being acquired in the Damian Lillard trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Holiday was eventually traded to the Celtics, where he has helped Boston become the best team in the NBA with a 50-14 record.

Holiday reflected on a conversation he had with coach Chauncey Billups during his time with the Blazers.

“It meant a lot,” Holiday said via The Athletic. “Being able to see a coach that has my best interests (in mind). And you could see it and you could hear it, which a lot of times maybe some players don’t get a chance to see that from a coach. So he definitely had my best interest (at heart) from the beginning. And he just always looked out for me.”

Billups’ career has mirrored Holiday’s to an extent, just 20 years later. Billups was the lead guard of the 2004 Detroit Pistons and was named Finals MVP after their series win over the Los Angeles Lakers. There’s a chance Holiday could also be able to follow in his footsteps with the Celtics the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

And it’s also possible that the conversation with Billups before the trade could be what helps kickstart his career year.

