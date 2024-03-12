Send Your Questions for Wednesday’s Blazers vs. Hawks Game!

The Portland Trail Blazers are following up another respectable performance in a loss against a quality team with a home tilt against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are below .500, but they have won three out of their last four including victories over the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Hawks for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Celtics game.

Thank you all in advance!