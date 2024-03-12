Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla ‘Happy’ for Blazers SG Dalano Banton

Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton has made some adjustments since being traded by the Boston Celtics last month.

The biggest change for Banton has been his playing time. Banton appeared in 24 games this season for the Celtics, playing just 7.1 minutes per game. However, he’s expected to surpass that total with the Blazers this season despite only joining the team in mid-February.

He’s also playing in 23.1 minutes per game and averaging 15.1 points per contest. His success has Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla feeling good.

“I’m happy for him,” Mazzulla said via Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report. “He was patient here. Seeing him on film, he’s doing a lot of the things we thought he was capable of here if he’d gotten the opportunity. He’s playing free.”

Banton’s six-game streak of double-digit scoring was snapped against the Celtics after scoring just eight points in 22 minutes. However, during this streak, Banton recorded a career-high 30 points against the Houston Rockets on Friday and followed that up with a 25-point performance on Saturday in an overtime win against the Toronto Raptors.

Banton is making the most of his opportunity in hopes that the Blazers will pick up his option for next year and that he can be part of Portland’s rotation moving forward.

Banton and the Blazers are back in action tomorrow when they host the Atlanta Hawks for BE Night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.