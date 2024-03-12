NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers in Middle of March?

The Portland Trail Blazers went 1-3 this week at home.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 26 (previously No. 26)

We’re well beyond the All-Star break, but the Blazers have still been somewhat competitive. They lost to both the Wolves and Thunder by single digits last week, and they got a win over Toronto on Saturday. With their overtime win over the Raptors, the Blazers are now 8-3 (with four straight wins) in the second games of back-to-backs, with only the Celtics (8-2) having a better record with no rest. They’ve scored 115.0 points per 100 possessions over those 11 games, compared to 107.5 per 100 as they’ve gone 10-42 with rest. Jerami Grant averaged 22.6 points on 53/44/92 shooting splits over the first 10 of those games, but wasn’t available on Saturday when Deandre Ayton returned from a five-game absence and scored a season-high 30 points.

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 28 (previously No. 27)

The thing about the Blazers is that they have not had any consistency all season when it comes to scoring weapons outside of Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant. Malcolm Brogdon and Deandre Ayton have stepped up at times, but they have been injured lately. Another lost season has left the Blazers’ front office questioning their future.

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 28 (previously No. 26)