Who’s Your Guy For the Blazers’ 2024 First-Round Pick?

The Portland Trail Blazers are not locked into the 5th spot in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. Yet. But they’re relatively entrenched, with two more wins than 4th place Charlotte Hornets, and four fewer wins than the 6th place Memphis Grizzlies. But thanks to the eccentricities of the lottery system, they are extremely unlikely to actually pick 5th.

The 5th-place team has a 42.1% chance of moving into the top four picks, with nearly even odds for any one of those four slots. They also have a 46.3% chance of dropping to the 6th or 7th picks. They only have a 2.2% chance of picking 5th. You can see these odds through a nifty chart at Tankathon.

However, if there was ever a draft where your position didn’t matter, it’s 2024. While another Anthony Bennett moment is unlikely, there is also almost no consensus on the draft order of the top prospects. Even the very definition of “top prospect” leads to debate.

For a little extra hilarity, let’s recap some of the top prospects, and where they rank across four of the common mock drafts: nbadraft.net, Bleacher Report (B/R) on NBA.com, The Ringer, and Tankathon.

Alexandre Sarr

(7-foot-1, PF/C)

#1 on Tankathon, B/R

#3 on The Ringer

#7 on NBADraft

Reed Sheppard

(6-foot 3, G)

#1 on The Ringer

#4 on NBADraft

#10 on Tankathon

#12 on B/R

Cody Williams

(6-foot-8, SF)

#1 on NBADraft

#4 on Tankathon

#5 on B/R

#11 on The Ringer

Zaccharie Risacher

(6-foot-9, SF)

#2 on all mock drafts

Nikola Topić

(6-foot-6, PG)

#3 on Tankathon, NBA

#9 on The Ringer

#18 on NBADraft

Ron Holland

(6-foot-8, F)

#4 on B/R

#5 on Tankathon, The Ringer

#22 on NBADraft

Just from recapping these five prospects, it’s clear there is limited consensus on who belongs in the top 4, except perhaps Risacher. And while March Madness has a far more limited impact on the draft in the modern, global game, it can still send a player rocketing up the draft, or free-falling out of the top 10.

The concept of “best player available” is considered near-immutable in the NBA Draft, ever since an unnamed team in the ‘80s drafted for need, and passed on one of the greatest NBA players ever. However, 2024 is a classic example of draft year where a team could make “a reach” if they felt the player was the right fit for their org.

So, we toss this out to our readers: For the NBA Draft, almost everyone has a favorite. Do you have a draft pick who is “your guy” for the Portland Trail Blazers with their own pick in 2024? Who makes you say, “If he’s still on the board, I want him on my team”? Which player do you feel will outpace expectations, and be a key member of hopefully a future contender?

Comment below, and prepare for hearty debate.

[Note: The Trail Blazers will almost surely also have a mid-draft pick from the Golden State Warriors. That topic can be saved for many other days. This discussion is about Portland’s own top-ten pick.]