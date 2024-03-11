Blazers Show Grit, Still Fall to Tatum, Brown, and Celtics

The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed the NBA’s best team into the Moda Center tonight. The Boston Celtics have been playing incredible basketball this season and hold an 8.5 game lead for the number 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Even though the Eastern Conference is down this year, it’s still impressive to hold a lead of that many games during the month of March.

Yet again, the Blazers played inspired tonight and pushed the Celtics all the way into the fourth quarter. The lead was never really in doubt, but it was good to see Portland keep Boston honest. The Trail Blazers would end up losing 121-99. The Blazers were led in scoring by Deandre Ayton’s 22 points and 15 rebounds while the Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown’s 27 points, but it was Sam Hauser coming off the Boston bench to score 22 points on 6 made three pointers that doomed the Blazers.

At the end of the day, the Blazers attempted 13 less shots than the Celtics. That won’t get it done against an elite team. Even though the Blazers only committed 11 turnovers, they were only able to force 3 for themselves. They also got beat on the offensive glass 14-10. Combine those things with the fact that the Celtics outscored the Blazers 23-6 in fast break points, and you can understand why the Rip City faithful were going to be in for a long night. But again, the Celtics hold the best record in the NBA and the Blazers still competed. I’ll say that’s not too bad of a night.

If you missed the game, you can find a recap here, and highlights below.

After you’ve caught up, here are the details that defined the contest.

Knock On Wood

17 years ago, the Boston Celtics finished with one of the worst records in the NBA. The silver lining for them was that two can’t miss prospects awaited for them in the 2007 NBA draft. The 7 foot shooter from Texas, Kevin Durant, and the once in a generational talent from Ohio State, Greg Oden. As fate would have it, the Portland Trail Blazers ended up with the #1 pick, selecting Greg Oden and the Boston Celtics would have to settle for the 5th pick. The Celtics would end up trading that pick to form a big 3 that would eventually win them the NBA championship that season, while we know the rest of the Greg Oden story…

Where am I going with this? Well, 17 years later, it looks like the Blazers might have finally found their #1 overall pick at center. Deandre Ayton, over the last 5 games he’s played, has been spectacular. His 22 points and 15 rebounds jump out of the box score, but it’s his ability to play defense while staying out of foul trouble that stood out to me tonight.

There was a stretch in the fourth quarter where Boston was playing Jayson Tatum at the center spot. This creates nasty mismatches for them. Tatum would catch the ball at the top of the arc with Ayton guarding him, and to Ayton’s credit, he made it tough on Tatum. Now, are you going to completely shut down a player of Tatum’s ability, no. But Ayton at least made the Boston superstar work for it. That’s a lot to ask out of your center.

Ayton’s up and down season is trending in the upwards direction right now. As the Blazers front office makes developmental decisions, the center position will be an easy one for them. Ayton is a strong choice to be starting at center, and Doup Reath is one of the league’s best backup big men. For now, it looks like the gamble is paying off with the trade for Ayton.

Henderson Battling Youth and Rust

Scoot Henderson started tonight for the first time in almost a month. Henderson played under a minutes restriction against the Raptors, but tonight he was 100% ready to go, and go he went. Henderson started the game off with 7 quick points, capped off by a nasty misdirection dribble on Brown, who is a great defender. Once he beat Brown, Henderson drove baseline towards the rim and was fouled on a layup attempt. This play shows the type of shiftiness Henderson has at his disposal. He would end up finishing the game with 13 points on 5-12 shooting. The downside has been his inconsistency shooting the long ball. Scoot nailed his first attempt, then went on to miss the final 4, going 1-5 from the three point arc.

The shooting will come and go has he develops, but it was the 5 turnovers that was the back breaker for the Blazers. He did finish with 8 assists, but the turnovers lead to easy buckets for the opposing team. They especially hurt when they come from your starting point guard. That position is supposed to lead the team, not be one of the reasons you lose. Coach Billups understands better than most, that a point guard can have a bad game, but committing almost half of your teams turnovers will put the nails in the coffin. Henderson has time to improve, and there will be rust after missing a month of basketball, but if the Blazers and Rip City are going to feel good about the point guard of the future, that point guard has to take care of the ball.

A Bright Spot Tonight

There was a glimmer of hope tonight against the Celtics. A stretch during the second quarter between the 5:18 and 3:11 mark got me believing and showed me yet again there is fight in this Portland team. The Celtics had just pushed the lead to 56-39 and looked like they were going to bury the Blazers to close out the first half. Then came the barrage of three’s and better than that, defense.

This defense triggered the Blazers transition game and allowed Anfernee Simons to get open for three pointers. The calm and cool Celtics were now scrambling to cover their man. Boston also could not convert on the offensive end.

During that stretch, the Blazers forced them into bad shots and were able to recover defensively if they got beat. All of a sudden, the Blazers strung together an 11-0 run to get back in the game. If it wasn’t for a Brown offensive rebound and put back, the Blazers may have entered halftime with a lead.

This is one small moment in the game, but it shows the Blazers have it in them to compete with the best teams in the NBA, they just need healthy bodies and a fresh season to prove it.

The Diamond in the Blazers Trade Rough

Much of the offseason will be about trading Malcom Brogdon, Robert Williams III, or Jerami Grant. I am now starting to think Matisse Thybulle might be one of the best trade chips the Blazers hold at the table. Tatum shot just 9-23 tonight from the field, including 2-8 from long range and Thybulle was a major reason why. His length and veteran savvy forced Tatum into tough shot after tough shot. There was a stretch in the third quarter on back to back positions where Thybulle was able to fight through screens to contest Tatum then on the next play block his shot.

Thybulle’s ability to disrupt passing lanes and communicate on defense is really second to none in the league. If there was a team needing defensive help and was one player away from being in title contention, Thybulle is their guy. Joe Cronin this Summer should not be shy when shopping him out to other teams.

We Need You Walker

The Celtics were the superior team tonight against the Blazers. Even with two of their normal starters out with “injuries,” they are still able to field a team that plays together, hustles for every loose ball, and understand that rebounding wins games. This would have been the perfect game for Jabari Walker.

Walker is able to switch on defense, rebound with anyone in the NBA, and hustles for every single loose ball. The Blazers needed that type of player tonight if they were going to hang with Tatum, Brown, and the Celtics. Walker’s improvement this season has been measurable, and he will be a vital piece to the growth of the Portland Trail Blazers.

His partner in hustle crime, Toumani Camara played a solid game, but it’s just not the same without the other bash brother. Get healthy Walker, the Blazers need you for the final stretch of the season.