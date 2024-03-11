Recap: Blazers Succumb to Celtics, 121-99

After taking 7-5 lead early, the Portland Trail Blazers played from behind the rest of the way against the superior Boston Celtics, eventually falling by a score of 121-99.

Much of this game had a “Boston is playing with their food” vibe: while the Blazers kept hanging around and cutting double digit leads to 6 or 8, the Celtics had a response every time without ever seeming to play any harder than 3⁄ 4 of their best. They closed the game with a “ok, if we have to” run that blew their lead to 20+, and that was the ballgame.

Box Score

A few things I noticed:

Scoot is taking his individual defensive assignments very seriously: he’s engaged, energetic, and is only missing the anticipatory positioning that comes with time and experience. Swiping at the inbound pass and pressing full court, you can squint and see a vision of Scoot Henderson: two-way guard. If he wants to get there, he’ll get there.

The Boston Celtics are a much better team than the Toronto Raptors. Boston has length and athleticism to cut off Blazers drives that were so abundant in their OT win over the Raptors, which makes sense given they allow the second-fewest points per possession in the NBA, according to Cleaning the Glass. While Portland found some success from deep (starting 7-15 from three, but finishing 10-28), they were mostly forced into the mushy middle, the place between the three point line and the paint that was the familiar home of your favorite score-first guard of the early 2000s. It was also tough for the Blazers to generate the kind of quick ball movement that would have thrown off Boston’s defense without the requisite outside shooting that gets a defense to bite in the first place.

...this also led to an 11-3 turnover advantage in Boston’s favor. Ouch.

Deandre Ayton has been the Blazers’ best player for the last handful of games hes played. Did he get lured way out of the paint into a place of defensive ineffectiveness by Al Horford? Sure, but Ayton more than made up for it on the offensive end, finishing with 22 and 15 on 11-19 shooting.

Scoot Henderson fast breaks are a whole ‘nother kind of fast break. Something he’s already gotten better at is putting english on the ball so that his full-head-of-steam layups can hit the outer edge of the backboard, kill its momentum, and have the spin pull it into the basket. If 99% of us tried running full speed into a layup, the ball would blast off that backboard faster than a superball off the wallball wall at Garfield Elementary.

Up Next

Portland continues their homestand against the Atlanta Hawks this Wednesday, March 13, at 7:00 pm.