Blazers Rookie Kris Murray Making Most of Opportunity

The Portland Trail Blazers went 1-3 this week. They lost games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets before ending the week with a win over the Toronto Raptors. The week saw many different lineups take the floor for Portland due to all the injuries on the roster.

Through the week there were a couple players that stepped up for Portland, including this week’s Blazer of the Week: Kris Murray.

Murray has had to earn his spot in the starting lineup this year, and he has successfully worked his way up. After starting the year getting more minutes with the Rip City Remix, Murray has found himself firmly entrenched in the rotation for the Blazers. He has also proven himself more than capable of a starting role when injuries require.

That was on full display this week. Murray started all four games and averaged 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. His versatility from the wing was easy to see, especially in his incredible performance against the Rockets where he scored 12 points, and had career-highs with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Throughout this season Murray has improved week after week, and he has shown that he can be a valuable piece of the Blazers’ rebuild. His defense was another part of his versitile play that he showcased during the week.

There are no shortage of strong wing players on the four opponents for Portland this week, and Murray got reps on players like Anthony Edwards, Jalen Williams, Jalen Green and many other players through switches. Some of these players had good games despite the defense, but Murray’s defensive capabilities put him in a position to be trusted taking some of the biggest defensive assignments.

The career-highs in rebounds and assists showed Murray’s potential as a point-forward. It was not his billing coming out of the draft, but he has honed certain skills throughout his short career that have made that archetype look more and more possible. His playmaking especially has improved almost nightly. While the assist numbers are not always there, he has shown he is capable of making the right play on a consistent basis.

The first of two honorable mentions this week is Anfernee Simons.

Simons was the only one of the regular starters to play every game this week. With the revolving door of an injury report Portland has had to deal with this season, it has been difficult to find consistency in the starting lineup. However, consistency is exactly what Simons has been providing through the absences around him. This week he averaged 26.3 points and 7.3 assists per game, including a career-high 14 assist performance against the Timberwolves.

His scoring, and improved playmaking, has helped the Blazers stay afloat amid all the injuries. Simons has taken on the role of running the offense and has shown growth as a playmaker to become more of a point guard. He still has work to do in that role, but his play this season has shown that he has the potential to do even more with the ball in his hands.

The second honorable mention for this week is Dalano Banton.

Banton has continued his tenure with the Blazers in incredible fashion. After having a successful week last week, Banton stepped up his play even more this week. He started all four games and averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, including recording a career-high 30 points against the Rockets. After being acquired at the trade deadline for pennies, Banton has made an immediate impact for Portland. His fit next to Simons in the backcourt has also proven to be very effective thanks to his large frame for a guard.

