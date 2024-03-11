Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics couldn’t be at more different points of their franchise life cycle.

The Celtics, with a +11 point differential per 100 possessions, are on a 65-win pace according to Cleaning the Glass, their best since the ‘07-08 Garnett-Pierce-Allen years when they won 66 games and the title.

The Blazers, on the other hand, have a -9.2 point differential and are slightly outperforming their 20-win expectations according to those same stats. That’s futility not seen in the Rose City since ‘05-06 when we were graced nightly with the greatness of Darius Miles, Martell Webster, Travis Outlaw, and Steve Blake.

If these teams were both at full strength, there would be no contest.

The saving grace for Portland, if you want to call it that, is the injury report. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are listed as questionable, and Kristaps Porzingis is out. If none of those players play, Portland absolutely has a shot, especially if Deandre Ayton continues on the tear he’s been on, averaging 19 pints, 12 boards, a block and a steal on 63 percent shooting over his last 14 games. While Boston’s Al Horford is a cerebral defender (and less than a year ago effectively guarded an MVP-level big in Joel Embiid), the dude’s almost as old as I am, and father time eventually makes fools of us all.

For Portland, this is another opportunity to get Scoot Henderson re-acclimated, see if Dalano Banton can continue looking like a player worthy of a roster spot next years, and instilling good habits and muscle memory that will lay the foundation of the winning team that the Blazers hope one day to be.

Boston Celtics (49-14) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-45) - Mon. March 11 - 7:30pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Celtics injuries: Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White (questionable); Kristaps Porzingis, Svi Mykhailiuk (out).

Trail Blazers injuries: Jerami Grant, Ibou Badji, Justin Minaya, Ashton Hagans (questionable), Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Jabari Walker, Robert Williams III, (out).

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

As has been Blazer’s Edge tradition since Bill Walton had 11 and 8 with SEVEN (7) blocks in just 16 minutes during his 1986 Sixth Man of the Year campaign with the very same Boston Celtics, we asked for your questions for tonight’s game! Look for posts just like this one the night before the game, and we’ll plan to pick one or two (or more!) every game and answer them as best we can.

From Corvid:

In honor of the Big Dig, what kind of hole will the Blazers find themselves in? How early in the game?

For context: the “Big Dig” was a 15-year major transportation infrastructure project in Boston that transformed a highway that cut through the center of the city into a tunnel, reclaiming acres of land for public use.

I have news for you: if Porzingis and Brown AND Tatum are all on the bench, this game will be no Big Dig. At best, it will be a “cap a small portion of I-5 running through the inner eastside of Portland” situation.

Weird highway reclamation analogies aside, the Blazers will have a spitting chance in this game if Boston sits their best players. Duh. I would still caution those looking for a Blazers win that even a wounded contending team has tons of other advantages - coaching chief among them - that could carry the day even when the on-court talent is closer to even.

From akimbonautilus:

sorry not a question but the image statmuse chose for this post is hilarious:

Dalano Banton's last two games:



30 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST | 4 3PM

25 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 5 3PM



Back-to-back 25-point games. His 2nd and 3rd of his career. pic.twitter.com/wleDpt6dsU — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 10, 2024

It’s been a horrible last two games for Banton haters, and he’s having us all looking a bit like Jimmy Butler peeping the state line.

From I_Move_With_Love:

are the Boston fans mostly thrilled with the Jrue Holiday trade at this point?

Two answers: 1) I don’t know because I barely have the capacity to follow one team and their fans, and VERY loosely a second in the Bucks, for reasons I hope are obvious. 2) they should be, because the team results speak for themselves, and being somewhere between “contender” and “title favorite” is about as much as you can ever ask for in a given season. While Holiday individually is being used differently on offensive than in years past - with near-career-lows in both usage and assist rate - he’s still as efficient as he’s ever been (especially from deep) while providing defense that very few perimeter guards can. And while Boston’s success is due to many different things rather than any one trade, Holiday is absolutely a part of that.

About the Opponent:

Adam Taylor of Celtics Blog offers 10 takeaways from Boston’s last game, including how they missed big man Kristaps Porzingis:

The Suns ended the game shooting 77.3% around the rim. On the season, the Celtics are holding teams to 62.5% shooting within four feet of the basket, ranking them 3rd in the NBA. The difference? Kristaps Porzingis wasn’t in the rotation. Thus, the lack of length and mobility in the restricted area allowed the Suns to find some success. We often speak of Porzingis as the team’s X-factor, primarily due to his three-point shooting and how he unlocked the offensive end spacing. However, he’s also unlocked the defensive system and is a reliable and impactful rim protector. Porzingis’ absence may not have been missed too much on the offensive end in this game, but the Suns’ success in pressuring the rim and converting their looks indicates that his absence was a factor on the defensive end.

Conor Ryan of Boston.com brings a story about Charles Barkley’s thoughts on the Celtics’ need to change their rotations by bringing the aforementioned Porzingis off the bench:

“They can solve their bench problems very easily,” Barkley said Thursday during TNT’s pregame show before Boston’s eventual 115-109 road loss to the Nuggets. “I honestly think they should bring Porzingis off the bench. Personally, that’s just my personal opinion. You got Jrue Holiday, Tatum and Brown and Derrick White. Jayson and Jaylen gonna get all the shots. If I needed bench scoring, I would bring Porzingis off the bench. He’s gonna finish the game.”

