Blazers Injury Report Revealed vs. Celtics

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without four players against the Boston Celtics.

By Jeremy Brener
NBA: Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face off against the Boston Celtics tomorrow night at the Moda Center.

Here’s a look at the injury report going into the game:

INJURY REPORT 3/11 vs. BOS:

OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Walker (R Hip Strain)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)

QUESTIONABLE

Badji (G League Two-Way)

Grant (R Hamstring Strain)

Hagans (G League Two-Way)

Minaya (Illness)

Here’s a look at the Celtics’ side:

Celtics Injury Report at Trail Blazers:

J. Brown - Sacroiliac Strain - QUESTIONABLE

J. Holiday - Left Knee Tendinopathy - QUESTIONABLE

K. Porzingis - Right Hamstring Tightness - OUT

J. Tatum - Right Ankle Impingement - QUESTIONABLE

D. White - Left Hand Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

The Blazers could be playing the Celtics while they aren’t fully healthy, and that could allow Portland to sneak out an upset win against the best team in the NBA.

Tipoff between the Blazers and Celtics is set for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. PT.

