NBA Fines Wolves’ Rudy Gobert $100K for Publicly Criticizing Officials

A rival of the Portland Trail Blazers is being asked by the league to pay up, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

The NBA announced Rudy Gobert has been fined $100,000 for his actions towards, and comments about, the officials during and after Friday’s loss to Cleveland.

Gobert made some shocking remarks about the officials after the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

“Mistakes happen. Referees make mistakes, too. Sometimes I think it’s more than mistakes. And I’m gonna stay at that,” Gobert said after Friday’s loss.

“I think everyone that’s in this league knows. And I think it’s got to get better. I’ll bite the bullet again. I’ll be the bad guy again that speaks what I think is the truth. And hopefully the league, I mean they’re probably gonna fine me, and once again I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way. And I give all my respect to the other team, to Cleveland. They played a hell of a game, too. But just let the players decide the game.”

Players usually aren’t fined $100,000 for comments made towards officials, but given the severity of Gobert’s words, the severity of the fine increases.