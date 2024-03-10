5 Questions Ahead of Celtics vs. Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in action tomorrow against the NBA-best Boston Celtics.

To learn more about the Celtics’ current state of affairs, we spoke with Celtics Blog contributor Adam Taylor.

Q: Is this the best Celtics team in the Tatum era?

I think so, yeah. The only other roster that comes close is the one from the 2018-19 season that had Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

The difference is, this years roster is battle tested. They’re all pulling in the same direction. And Tatum is a borderline MVP candidate. In terms of talent, fit, and mentality, I would argue this is certainly the best roster Tatum’s had around him,

Q: If the Celtics lose Monday, what is the reason why?

Defense. The Celtics have been one of the best defensive teams in the league this season. However, over the past week or two, they’ve looked a little bit shaky. If the Celtics lose on Monday, it’s because the Trail Blazers found some gaps in the defense and exploited slow rotations or miscommunications.

Q: What’s one thing people should know about the Celtics that cannot be found in a box score?

They like to control the pace. They do that by controlling the glass, getting their hands on deflections, jumping the passing lanes, and experimenting with pick-up points. Once they have their opponents playing at Boston’s pace, everything becomes easier on the offensive end. The Celtics thrive on making things messy and frantic, that’s when they seize control.

Q: What’s one matchup other that you’re intrigued by for Monday’s game?

It’s the coaching battle for me. Both Joe Mazzulla and Chauncey Billups are young coaches cutting their teeth in the league. Granted, they have vastly different rosters. But, it will be fun seeing how both look to manage the game, and the schemes they deploy to create and punish mismatches.

Q: What’s your prediction for the game?

I’m expecting the Celtics to win. I think they will pull away early, let Portland back in the game, and then raise their level in the fourth quarter to run away with the win.