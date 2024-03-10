 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What questions do you have for Celtics vs. Blazers?

Get your questions in to be answered in our preview for the Blazers and Celtics game!

By Brandon Goldner
NBA: Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

What’s better than getting a huge Deandre Ayton game in an overtime win? Getting your questions answered at Blazer’s Edge, this time for our Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics preview!

In short: what questions do you have about tomorrow’s (Monday March 11) 7:30 PM matchup between Portland and Boston?

Share them in the comments section and we’ll pick a handful of responses to appear and get a response in our Celtics / Blazers game preview.

Reminder: your questions can be about basically anything - funny, serious, sarcastic - so long as it has something to do with either (or both) of the teams playing.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is later in the evening before the game so we can share the preview early on game day.

As always, thank you for your help. See you in the comment section!

