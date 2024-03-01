Bench Sparks Blazers in Beatdown on Beale

In a match-up of teams featuring extensive injury reports and a combined 35-81 record entering the night, the Portland Trail Blazers emerged victorious over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Friday with a 122-92 win to snap a nine-game losing streak.

After going oh-for-February, the Blazers started the month of March with a solid team effort in Memphis, shaking off a slow start to dominate the final three quarters of play. The team’s bench played especially well, and sparked the run early in the second quarter that gave Portland a lead they would never relinquish.

Here were the keys to a rare Blazer blowout W.

Second Unit Shows Out

Looking at the players available for tonight’s game, both Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons figured to be due for big performances as the only active players with any real star power. That didn’t happen, as the pair combined for just 17 points. It didn’t matter. The stars of the show came off Portland’s bench. Jabari Walker and Dalano Banton scored 19 points apiece to lead the way, with Matisse Thybulle and Ashton Hagans also providing valuable minutes—particularly on defense.

Even Moses Brown, playing his first game since New Year’s Day, gave the team a huge boost in his nine minutes of action, scoring a season-high nine points on perfect 3-3 shooting night in just his tenth game of the season. The big man’s first four-minute shift took place during the team’s first run early in the second quarter, and he played a key role in the rally.

The unselfish, efficient play, combined with high-level effort from the second unit was a welcome sight to see in a trying stretch for the team. They deserve the lion’s share of the credit for Portland’s first 30-point victory in almost two calendar years. Grant and Simons also deserve credit for not forcing shots, and taking advantage of the defensive presence they commanded to move the ball and get their teammates involved.

Defense Leads to Offense

After a rough opening quarter in which they were held to just 17 points, the turning point for Portland came in the opening minutes of the second quarter. It started on the defensive end, where the Blazer bench (and Grant) ratcheted up the intensity. Active hands led to a number of live-ball turnovers that Portland was able convert to fast break layups on the other end. Banton in particular was stellar in transition.

Impressively, the Blazers never let up on the pressure after the rally, forcing 21 total turnovers—including 13 steals—and registering three blocks. Hagans, generously listed at 6’3, had three of them.

Offensively, the team consistently attacked the rim throughout the game against the undersized Grizzlies, who were without Jaren Jackson Jr., the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. 38 of Portland’s 51 first half points came in the paint. They ended up shooting 42% from three on the night as well, despite sitting at a 4-17 clip from distance at the half, and shooting just 1-9 from beyond the arc in the first quarter.

Perseverance Pays Off

While the bench stole the show, a pair of Portland starters deserve recognition as well. Duop Reath stepped into the starting lineup for the injured Deandre Ayton, and struggled mightily offensively to start the game. Despite the Grizzlies leaving him unguarded past the three-point line, he was 3-10 from the field at the half, and 0-5 from distance. He was still able to have an effect on the game through his work on the offensive glass and defensively.

However, he kept shooting despite the early struggles, and it paid of in the second half, where he was 5-6 from the field and 2-3 from three. He finished the game with 18 points, the most of any starter (Jordan Goodwin was the lone Grizzlies starter to net double-digits with 10), along with five rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Kris Murray, who has struggled with his shot throughout his rookie season in limited action, had the best offensive performance of his young career. Making just his fourth professional start, he registered a career-high 14 points on an efficient 5-8 shooting line, including 2-3 from three-point land. His defense hasn’t been as much of a problem, and the hot shooting didn’t distract him from that end of the floor against the Grizzlies either, as he grabbed three of Portland’s 13 steals.

Up Next

The two teams will go to battle again on Saturday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT from the FedEx Forum.