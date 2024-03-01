Banton, Reath Lead Blazers to 122-92 Rout vs. Grizzlies

With both teams fielding players that most casual fans (or maybe most fans, period) haven’t heard of before this season, the Portland Trail Blazers rode the energy of their young up-and-comers to build and hold an enormous lead, walking away with their biggest win of the year 122-92 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The name of this game was energy, and the Blazers had a lot of it. Watching players whose careers are just beginning play like their lives depend on it definitely hits different, and while Memphis kept pace in the first half, the third and fourth quarters got out of hand, and quick.

Duop Reath overcome a shaky first quarter to end with 18 and five rebounds with two steals and two blocks, and Dalano Banton closed with 19 and seven rebounds with three dimes and two blocks on 3-5 shooting from deep. While it was another worrisome game from Anfernee Simons (3-9 shooting for seven points), they didn’t need him, shooting 52 percent as a team and holding Memphis to a more reasonable 44 percent.

First Quarter

The game began by Anfernee Simons falling over, turning it over, and giving up a triple. A few minutes later, Duop Reath took a three that hit nothing but backboard. Fortunately for Portland, Memphis couldn’t muster much offense of their own, and the teams found themselves deadlocked at just 7-7 halfway through the first. Matisse Thybulle came in with a couple of quick buckets, then airballed a three of his own. Fortunately, Jabari Walker was there to clean it up, and the Blazers opened up a modest four-point lead with four minutes left in the first. It didn’t last, however, as Memphis took advantage of the over-enthusiasm of Delano Banton to get back in transition a few times and use a 12-4 run to take a 21-17 lead after the first.

Second Quarter

Moses Brown — in his first game back for Portland since January 1 due to a wrist injury — powered his way to an and-one to kick off the second quarter. That sparked the Blazers, who at one point were 11-12 from the field in the quarter, giving them a 43-35 lead halfway through the period off back-to-back drives from Delano Banton and Matisse Thybulle. Some blown layups (by Reath, Simons, and Kris Murray among others) gave Memphis plenty of chances to stay in contact, and stay in contact they did, but the Blazers still enjoyed a 51-45 lead at the break.

Third Quarter

The Blazers opened up a 16-point lead halfway through the third as both Reath and Murray made their presence felt. A pause to say credit to Reath, who missed a few threes badly earlier and had some blown layups, but he kept his composure and was able to enjoy one of his better shifts as an NBA player. After the officials spent two hours legislating the difference between a clear path and a transition take foul committed by Ashton Hagans, the Grizzlies continues to hang around, pulling to within single digits with four minutes to play in the third. The Blazers then fired off an 17-4 run of their own, in no small part due to Banton, and rolled into the fourth up 91-72.

Fourth Quarter

Portland began the fourth with an offensive board... and another... and ANOTHER, finally leading to a Thybulle dunk. The effort and energy were definitely there, which tends to happen when your rotation is full of players whose NBA futures aren’t guaranteed and are playing for their careers. Then as Delano Banton made yet another three - with Banton being a career 25% three-point shooter - you knew this game was a wrap. Soon the Blazers lead ballooned over 30. As Jabai Walker hit a baseline fadeaway and turned back to chirp to the Grizzlies’ bench (perhaps Marcus Smart as postulated by Blazers play-by-play legend Kevin Calabro), Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins emptied his bench... insomuch as one can have a bench with 10 players on the injury report. With Ibou Badji and Rayan Rupert getting some run, the Blazers were able to coast their way to the 30-point rout.

Up Next

Stay tuned for analysis of the game, coming soon!

Boxscore

The Blazers aren’t moving an inch and will take on the Grizzles again in Memphis tomorrow (Saturday) night at 5:00 PM, Pacific.