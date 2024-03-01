Atlanta Hawks Waive Former Blazers PG Patty Mills

The Atlanta Hawks waived former Portland Trail Blazers guard Patty Mills on Thursday, making him a free agent.

The waiver happened prior to the deadline for playoff eligibility; if a contending team needs a 15-year veteran point guard, Mills may be their guy. If not, a rebuilding team could reach out to him to join in a mentorship capacity.

The Indigenous Australian spent two years in Portland during the Brandon Roy era, as the backup point guard to Steve Blake and Andre Miller.

He averaged 5.1 points and 1.5 assists per game in 11.1 minutes. His primary success occurred with the San Antonio Spurs, where he spent 10 seasons and won an NBA Championship.

Now, he is seeking for a new home where he can grab his second NBA championship.