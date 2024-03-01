Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzles Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers finally face a team more injured than them as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

When I first tried to find the injury report for Memphis, I thought there was a mistake and old injuries were being listed. It was only when I verified with a second source that I was sure that, yes, Memphis may be without the services of TEN (10) players tonight.

For a Blazers team that managed to go an entire month without a single win, that could help. It would also help if Deandre Ayton, in the middle of by far his best stretch as a Blazer, were available to play. While he’s doubtful for this game, the fact that an MRI on the hand he injured last game showed no serious damage was a blessing.

As it stands, we get two see two limited teams run with young or fringe NBA players who have everything to prove and will play their absolute hardest, which, in a losing season, is sometimes all we can ask for as fans.

Portland Trail Blazers (15-42) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-39) - Fri. March 1 - 5:00pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Moses Brown, Justin Minaya (questionable); Deandre Ayton (doubtful), Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III, (out).

Grizzlies injuries: John Konchar, Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke (gametime decision); Ja Morant, Demond Bane, Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Derrick Rose, Scotty Pippen Jr. (out).

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

As has been Blazer’s Edge tradition since the Missoula Floods brought large amounts of Idaho batholith granite into the Portland area, which unfortunately carries with it high amounts of uranium that decomposes into radon, creating a scourge for homeowners across the Willamette Valley... we asked for your questions for tonight’s game! Look for posts just like this one the night before the game, and we’ll plan to pick one or two (or more!) every game and answer them as best we can.

From Sc00tC1tay:

First of all, CONGRATS on being the first person to submit your questions as a GIF! Second: the deal is that I love the Blazers and I feel honored to be a part of the oldest, largest, most active, and most awesome Blazers community ever. If you mean what’s the Blazers’ deal... I think it’s to be as competitive as humanly possible while both developing the youngsters and increasing their lottery odds. So, same old.

From raoulduke:

If Chauncy Billups was a tree, what kind of a tree would he be?

For my money, Billups is clearly an Ailanthus altissima, better known as the Tree of Heaven. It lives in Portland, can be tall and handsome, establishes itself quickly, and is almost impossible to get rid of, no matter what’s happening around it.

From SweetFA:

After comparing the injured list for the Grizzlies to their level of play, does it make any sense to continue to give Chauncey a pass on Blazer’s results this year?

You might get a sense where I’ll take the answer based on the question before. I don’t think Billups has demonstrated any articulable strengths as an NBA head coach, and I don’t think he’s the right coach for this team - or frankly, any team. Yes, young players have developed under his tutelage. Yes, NBA players respect him as a veteran and former Finals MVP. But those qualities alone do not an effective coach make. You could argue that one of them is the absolute bare minimum for any coach (young players get better? No WAY!) and the other has very little or nothing to do with coaching.

There are other coaches who have taken ragtag rosters and shown enough to suggest they might also get more out of a veteran team - think about Michael Malone nine years ago when he started in Denver or what Will Hardy is doing right now in Utah. Is there any serious NBA analyst who has Billups on a “he’d be a great coach if he had the chance” list? I’d bet money for “no.” In fact, in their ranking of NBA head coaches for Dunc’d On Prime (subscription required), Nate Duncan listed Billups 28th and John Hollinger listed him dead last. That sounds about right to me.

About the Opponent:

Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal talks about how Memphis is staying together despite their many injuries, including contributions from the players who aren’t hitting the court:

Jackson smirked as he thought about how [Ja] Morant has kind of reconfigured himself as an extra coach while the star player recovers from season-ending shoulder surgery in January. Morant has had a whistle around his neck at practice and even wore the coach’s uniform during a previous road game... When [Marcus] Smart’s not in the referee’s ear, he’s on the bench talking a teammate that has just been subbed out of the game or relaying messages to thing he’s noticing on the court. “When you have guys that aren’t able to play right now but they’re really involved, speaking up in meetings, in practices, just shows a lot about who they are, how invested they are,” Kennard said.

Souichi Terada of MasslIve.com writes about how former Celtics and current Grizzlies forward Lamar Stevens has quickly become a fan favorite in Memphis: