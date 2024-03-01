Blazers’ Toumani Camara Talks About Getting Comfortable In His Role

The Portland Trail Blazers fell 106-96 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. In the loss, Toumani Camara recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. After the game, he answered some questions from the media in the locker room.

You can watch the whole interview here or in the embed below.

Now, here are some key quotes from Camara’s interview.

On his thoughts on the game:

I think we fought. I think we made a little bit of mistakes, and [Deandre Ayton] was injured and a bunch of small stuff that I think we could control on the court that we could do a better job on. But I think overall it was a good game for us. I think we all played really hard. The objective that we wanted today was make sure to play aggressive, box them out, and I think we did that the whole game.

On what he has begun to understand more as the season has progressed:

My goal was just trying to get comfortable, trying to understand my role and what I can do and what I should do. And I feel like that’s something I’m getting better at every day and improving every day, and keep working. I feel like it’s my first year and I have so much more to learn. As a team we have so much more to learn, so I’m just excited for what’s coming up for us.

The Blazers next game will come in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Friday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. PST.