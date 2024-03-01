Billups: Blazers Missed Ayton Against Heat

The Portland Trail Blazers matched up with the Miami Heat on Tuesday where they fell 106-96 to extend their losing streak to nine games. After the game, head coach Chauncey Billups sat down with the media to talk about the game.

You can watch the full interview here or in the embed down below.

Here are some key quotes from the media availability.

On the impact of losing Deandre Ayton midway through the game and the outcome of the game:

This dude had 12 [points] and 10 [rebounds] and a steal and two blocks at the half. How can you absorb that? My dudes play, man they play so hard. They gave it all they had, I’m proud as hell of them. Obviously, we shot the ball a lot better tonight, our flow was just much better. That’s a hell of a team over there. I thought DA dominated that first half, I really did. Offensively, defensively he dominated the game. So to lose him, it was tough.

On if he wondered if he could have done anything differently to adjust to losing Ayton:

One of the reasons that [Anfernee Simons] and Jerami [Grant] and those guys were able to get going and get shots is because you have a rim-roller, you got a presence at the basket. When you don’t have that, it makes it tough. They started trapping Ant, they started blowing up Jerami’s pindowns. There’s nothing much you can do.

On his thoughts on how the team handled the zone defense:

I thought they would play more zone, to be honest with you. I thought we did a pretty good job of getting the ball where we wanted to get it to in the zone. I was very happy with the things we were able to get. They have a very unique, really good zone. A very effective zone. We prepared quite a bit in the walkthrough today for their zone, thinking we would face a lot of it.

The Blazers have a few days of rest before beginning a three-game road trip with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. PST.