Blazers Injury Report: 4 Players Questionable vs. Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in action tomorrow against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here’s a look at the injury report before the game:

INJURY REPORT 2/10 vs. NOP: OUT Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture) Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery) Anfernee Simons (L Ankle Sprain) Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear) QUESTIONABLE Deandre Ayton (General Illness) Malcolm Brogdon (General Illness) Scoot Henderson (L Foot Sprain) Duop Reath (R Knee Tendinitis)

The Blazers will be without two of their regular starters in Sharpe and Simons, but they could get back Ayton and Brogdon if they are feeling better. Meanwhile, Henderson and Reath are less likely to return, but are listed as questionable with bodily injuries.

The Pelicans play the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in southern California, and they have Zion Williamson (foot), Naji Marshall (back) and Jonas Valanciunas (calf) questionable for the game.

The Blazers and Pelicans are set to tip off at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday.