Blazers’ Jerami Grant Discusses Career Game vs. Pistons

The Portland Trail Blazers may have lost in overtime on Thursday to the Detroit Pistons, but Jerami Grant had a night to remember.

Grant had a career-high 49 points in the loss and spoke to reporters after the game about his performance and the team as a whole.

“It was cool, wish we would have got the win though for sure,” Grant said postgame. “A little short handed tonight but I think we did okay. We gave up the lead though, we got to be better.”

Grant was able to shoulder the load as the team played without Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton, but it wasn’t enough to grab a win.

Grant is going to have to play hero ball for the Blazers as they nurse these injuries if they want to have a chance to win. However, not every game is going to be against the league-worst Pistons, so the fact that they were unable to beat them is a sign of bleak basketball ahead for Portland.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.