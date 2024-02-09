The Portland Trail Blazers announced that second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe has undergone successful surgery, which will hold him out for at least six weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 9, 2024) – Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe underwent a successful procedure to address a core muscle injury. The procedure was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers and Dr. Alexander E. Poor at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. Sharpe will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Sharpe last played on January 11th, leaving early from a 62-point loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in 32 appearances this season for the Blazers in his second professional season.

Sharpe was recently selected to participate in the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend, but will be unavailable to play. He will be replaced by second-year San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan on “Team Jalen Rose.”