Blazers Earn Bad Grade After Quiet Trade Deadline

The Portland Trail Blazers are waking up after the first day beyond the trade deadline with very little change to the roster.

The team acquired Dalano Banton in a small eleventh-hour trade, but the Blazers for the most part look practically identical from 24 hours ago.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn is viewing the deadline as a missed opportunity for the Blazers, who could have acquired future assets by dealing Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant. That’s why he handed out a ‘D’ for the Blazers.

Malcolm Brogdon is 31 and misses an average of around 25 games per season. Jerami Grant turns 30 this year and has four years and $123 million or so left on his contract after this season. If you were to look up “players whose trade value is likely to decline in the near future,” you’d basically get their pictures. Interest in both appeared to be reasonably high. The Blazers chose to keep them.

Ultimately, the Blazers couldn’t find a deal to make it worth it for them for either Brogdon or Grant. That’s why they chose to keep them.

In a deadline defined by a lack of activity, the Blazers followed suit with most of the league. This wasn’t a time for the Blazers’ rebuild to be defined. That will be determined by what happens with their current core of draft picks, not by the trades they did or didn’t make before this year’s deadline.

