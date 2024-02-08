Blazers Sign PG Ashton Hagans to 10-Day Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers are adding to their guard rotation, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing Ashton Hagans on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. He’s been playing for the Blazers’ Remix G League affiliate in Portland.

Hagans, 24, played two years of college ball with the Kentucky Wildcats before going undrafted in 2020. He caught on with the Minnesota Timberwolves in his rookie year, appearing in two games for the team. He was cut by the Wolves in February of that year after violating the NBA’s COVID-19 health & safety protocols.

Since then, Hagans has bounced around the G League with Raptors 905, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Greensboro Swarm and the Rip City Remix.

Hagans played with the Blazers in training camp but did not make the final roster. This season with the Remix, he is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 assists per game.