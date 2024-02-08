Blazers Trade for Boston Celtics Guard Dalano Banton

The Portland Trail Blazers made a trade in the dying seconds before the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, securing big Boston Celtics guard Dalano Banton.

The Boston Celtics are trading Dalano Banton to the Portland Trail Blazers for a heavily protected second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

The Blazers will send the Celtics a top-55 protected 2027 second round pick, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

The 6’8 guard signed a two year, $4.2 million deal with the Celtic last summer, suiting up in 24 games for the Massachusetts franchise, averaging 2.3 point, 1.5 boards and 0.8 assists. The contract includes a $2 million team option for the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old Canadian was taken with the 46th pick by his hometown Toronto Raptors in 2021. He enjoyed a career high 27 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in November 2022, helping the Raptors to a win over the Detroit Pistons.

Banton holds career averages of 3.4 points on 25.4 percent from three, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Before being drafted he played a season at Western Kentucky and another at Nebraska and was touted as a ball handler and a strong defender.

The move takes Portland’s regular season roster to 14.