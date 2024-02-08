How Do You Feel About the Trail Blazers Trade Deadline?

The Portland Trail Blazers had a relatively quiet NBA Trade Deadline, making a minor deal for a young player with promise in the final seconds.

The Oregon franchise secured Dalano Banton from the Boston Celtics for a heavily protected 2027 second round pick.

Rip City Remix guard Ashton Hagans was also called up on a 10-day contract.

Rumored trade targets Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III are all contracted into 2024-25, ensuring they don’t leave for nothing.

At some point, the franchise will need to decide on its future backcourt with one of Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe unlikely to stay long term.

The Blazers enter June’s NBA Draft with their own pick and the Golden State Warriors first, which at the moment looks likely to land somewhere in the late lottery.

How do you feel about where the Blazers are right now?