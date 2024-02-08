NBA Trade Deadline 2024: News, Rumors, and All the Deals

The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us. Teams are doing everything they can to finalize trades before the deadline passes at noon today.

This thread will be continually updated with news of every trade that goes through today. Trades that include the Portland Trail Blazers will get their own post, but most everything else will be included here. Find your trade news below!

Hield for Morris

The Philadelphia 76ers are acquiring guard Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for forward Marcus Morris, guard Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Olynyk to Raptors

The Utah Jazz are sending center Kelly Olynyk and forward Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for guard Kira Lewis, forward Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick according to Woj.

The first-round pick will be the least favorable of OKC/Clippers/Rockets/Jazz in 2024, sources tell ESPN.

Hayward Goes to OKC

Woj also reported a trade between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets which sees forward Gordan Hayward moved to the Thunder and guards Tre Mann and forward Davis Bertans going to the Hornets.

The Thunder are including Vasilije Micic and draft compensation to the deal, sources tell ESPN.

Pistons Get Housed

The 76ers are trading Danuel House and a 2024 second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons in a move that opens cap space for the 76ers according to Woj.

Bojan a Knick

The New York Knicks are sending guard Evan Fournier, guard Quentin Grimes, guard Malachi Flynn, guard Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks to the Pistons in exchange for forward Bojan Bogdanovic and guard Alec Burks according to Woj.

Gafford in Rumors

The Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks are discussing a swap that would see center Daniel Gafford go to Dallas in exchange for center Richaun Holmes and draft compensation according to Woj.

Schroder and Dinwiddie Swapped

The Brooklyn Nets are sending guard Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thaddeus Young according to Woj.

PJ Washington to Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks are trading forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry and a first-round pick to the Hornets for forward PJ Washington according to Shams Charania.

Charlotte is receiving a 2027 first-rounder from Dallas — top-two protected — and sending two second rounders to Mavericks as part of the deal, sources said.

Royce O'Neale to Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are acquiring forward Royce O’Neale from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for three second-round picks Shams reported. The trade also includes salaries to match going back to Brooklyn. The deal also includes the Memphis Grizzlies according to Shams.

Memphis is sending David Roddy to the Suns for a pick swap as part of a three-way with Phoenix and Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Suns pick up O’Neale and Roddy for their postseason rotation.

Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports reported that the Suns sent out Chimeze Metu, Jordan Goodwin, Yuta Watanabee and Keita Bates-Diop in the deal.

Beverly to Milwuakee

The 76ers are sending guard Patrick Beverly to the Milwuakee Bucks in exchange for guard Cam Payne and a 2027 second-round pick Woj reported.

Keeping Track of Waived Players

The Detroit Pistons are releasing former lottery-pick guard Killian Hayes according to Shams.

Shams also reported that the Pistons are releasing forward Joe Harris.

Chris Haynes of TNT reported that the Brooklyn Nets are waiving center Harry Giles III.