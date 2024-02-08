Ayton, Henderson Questionable Against Pistons

In the hours after tomorrow’s NBA Trade Deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers will take the court against the fellow cellar dweller Detroit Pistons.

Despite having three full days since their loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Blazers come into the contest with seven players on the injury list.

INJURY REPORT 2/8 vs. DET:



OUT

Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture)

Shaedon Sharpe (Low Abdominal Strain)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Lig. Tear)



QUESTIONABLE

Deandre Ayton (Ill)

Scoot Henderson (L Foot Contusion)



PROBABLE

Jerami Grant (Low Back Strain)

Jabari Walker (R Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 8, 2024

Jerami Grant (lower back strain) and Jabari Walker (right ankle sprain) are probable while Deandre Ayton (illness) and Scoot Henderson (left foot contusion) are questionable.

As we learned earlier this week, Shaedon Sharpe is set to go under the knife later this week to address a lower abdominal strain. Moses Brown is still recovering from a left wrist fracture and Robert Williams III is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The disappointing Pistons surprised the NBA world this evening, knocking off the Sacramento Kings 133-120 on the road. The Michigan franchise still owns the league’s worst record at 7-43.