NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Call Trail Blazers About Malcolm Brogdon

The Philadelphia 76ers have called the Portland Trail Blazers inquiring about the availability of guard Malcolm Brogdon at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. According to a report from Kyle Neubeck, who covers the Sixers for PHLYSports, Neubeck cites “NBA Sources” for the claim.

Add another name to the Philadelphia rumor mill — the Sixers made inquiries about Portland’s Malcolm Brogdon, sources told PHLY, in the hope of adding the versatile veteran guard to their rotation. As of now, however, Brogdon appears to be staying in Portland, with the Blazers content to hold onto Brogdon unless they are bowled over with an offer.

The eight-year NBA veteran is 31 years old, slightly out of step with Portland’s rebuilding timeline. He is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game for the Blazers this season over 39 appearances, 25 in the starting lineup. Brogdon’s contract runs through the summer of 2025.

The NBA Trade Deadline hits at noon, Pacific time on Thursday.