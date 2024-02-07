2024 NBA Trade Deadline Deal Tracker—Wednesday, February 7th

The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline falls on Thursday, February 8th at noon, Pacific time. Before we get to that magical hour, Trade Deadline Wednesday should hold plenty of deals, hot off the presses from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania of The Athletic, and the like.

This thread will keep you updated on swaps throughout the day. Anything Trail Blazers related will get its own post, but here are the rest of the trades making news on Trade Deadline Eve.

Wojnarowski reports the Memphis Grizzlies are trading big man Xavier Tillman to the Celtics for a pair of second-round picks that once belonged to the Hawks and Mavericks.

The Celtics are sending a 2027 second via Atlanta and a 2030 second via Dallas to the Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. Boston gets Tillman, a young, versatile frontcourt player who gives them some depth for a championship run.

Woj also reports a Pistons-Jazz swap:

The Utah Jazz are trading Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for a 2024 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

And former Blazers forward Kevin Knox heading to the Utah Jazz for a second-rounder and draft rights to Gabriele Procida, also per Woj.

This post will update as trade news continues to break.