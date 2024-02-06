Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe to Undergo Surgery

The Portland Trail Blazers announced that second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe will undergo surgery, and be out for an indefinite period. A week ago, the team had announced that he was preparing for a return, but the plan changed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 6, 2024) – During Sharpe’s ramp up in basketball activities to return to play, he experienced worsening of his symptoms. Due to his lack of progression, it has been determined that Sharpe will undergo corrective surgery to address a core muscle injury. Surgery is tentatively planned for later this week. A timeline for return to play will be determined once the surgery is completed.

Sharpe last played on January 11, leaving early from a 62-point loss to Oklahoma City. He has averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in 32 appearances this season.

Sharpe was recently selected to participate in the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend, but will be unavailable to play.